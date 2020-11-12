SYFY is making sure your holiday weekend isn’t all sugarplums and candy, offering two holiday-themed horror-thriller to balance out the sugar and spice of the gift-giving season. “Toys of Terror” is scheduled to air on December 12th at 10 p.m. ET/PT, followed by “Letters to Satan Clause,” which is set to premiere on the network on December 19th at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

The network’s description reads, “If you need a break from all the meet-cutes and mistletoe, then unwrap the gift that is “Toys of Terror,” a story about David and Hannah Cashman, who promised their family a fun Christmas getaway, but when the kids find a stash of old toys, things become … not so fun.”

Produced by Blue Ribbon Content and WB Home Entertainment, “Toys of Terror” is now on digital and arrives on DVD on January 19, 2021. You can find the digital version of the film right here on Prime Video and iTunes.

The network continued, “While the weather outside is frightful, so is Letters to Satan Claus, which tells the tale of Holly. After returning to her hometown of Ornaments as a big city news reporter, she faces the demon of her past following a simple typo in her letter to Santa, a harmless mistake that summoned Satan to kill her parents.”

“Letters to Satan Clause” is produced by Blue Ice Pictures.

Shudder is also offering a horror-themed holiday special this year. The streaming platform announced “The Creepshow Holiday” special last week, which will star Anna Camp and Adam Pally. Disney+ is celebrating Life Day with the “LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special,” and Lifetime is airing over 34 movies to spread holiday cheer this year.

If you still need a joyous boost, Netflix has “Holidate,” “Operation Christmas Drop,” “Jingle Jangle,” and “Dash & Lily” on the list. Vanessa Hudgens is also starring in three roles in “Princess Switch 2.” Other holiday projects include the “Doctor Who Holiday Special,” which is bringing back the Daleks, and seasonal programming from Freeform, ABC, and the CW.

