Gunpowder & Sky’s sci-fi label DUST announced “Moreau”, a modern sci-fi television series based on the novel The Island of Dr. Moreau by H.G. Wells. Zack Stentz is attached to write the series, but no casting information was announced at this time.

“The double helix wasn’t even a twinkle in Watson & Crick’s eye when H.G. Wells first wrote ‘The Island of Dr. Moreau’, but his 1896 novel proved astonishingly prescient about how unlocking the secrets of DNA would open the door to humanity playing God with the natural world in strange and frightening ways,” said Stentz. “And now, in the shadow of the CRISPR revolution, it felt like the perfect time to revisit Moreau and bring it into our own 21st Century world of transgenic animals, designer babies and other scientific advances Wells never could have dreamed of. I’m delighted to be working with Eric, Geoff & the Gunpowder & Sky team to welcome a whole new generation to the good doctor’s terrifying island.”

The description reads, “Moreau focuses on world-renowned scientist Dr. Jessica Moreau, whose pioneering work in genetic engineering catches the eye of a billionaire backer willing to stop at nothing to reach the next step of human evolution.”

“Zack took a time-honored classic and brought it into the 21st century,” said Eric Bromberg, SVP, Gunpowder & Sky. “Together, we’re creating a story that’s scarily befitting of today’s world, filled with seemingly limitless, and oftentimes alarming, scientific advancements. Frankenstein and Doudna have nothing on Jessica Moreau.”

“This series gives us a chance to work with Zack, one of the most prolific writers in the business,” said Geoffrey James Clark, Executive Producer, Gunpowder & Sky. “We couldn’t have genetically engineered a better writer for this project and can’t wait to take sci-fi fans on a wild ride with Zack driving.”

DUST recently announced that they teamed up with John Wick creator Derek Kolstad, John Davis, and Black Label Media on “Time Agent.” In September, DUST announced a partnership with Werner Herzog and his son, Rudolph Herzog to produce “Last Exit: Space,” a documentary exploring mankind’s push to colonize space.

