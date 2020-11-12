Disney confirmed that the live-action Marvel series “WandaVision” will premiere on Disney+ on January 15th. The series is one of several Marvel live-action shows that are in the works, though many were delayed because of the ongoing health crisis, “WandaVision” offers a look at Wanda and Vision as they live peaceful everyday lives in the suburbs…or so they think.

The show’s description reads, “WandaVision is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany)—two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems. The new series is directed by Matt Shakman; Jac Schaeffer is head writer.”

“Falcon and the Winter Soldier” was initially the first release planned for Disney+, but setbacks bumped the show from its premiere slot. Other shows still on the schedule include “Loki,” “Hawkeye”, “Ms Marvel,” “She-Hulk,” and “Moon Knight.” Disney is also working on an eighth animated-series called “What If.”

Earlier this summer, it was announced that Tatiana Maslany will be playing She-Hulk in the series. It was also reported that newcomer Iman Vellani will play Ms. Marvel. There were also early reports that Oscar Isaac is taking on the role of Moon Knight in that live-action series.

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, “Black Widow” is still expected to start the Phase 4 slate, but the film was bumped from its November release date and moved to May 2021. The future schedule also includes “The Eternals,” “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” “Doctor Strange 2,” “Thor: Love and Thunder,” and “Captain Marvel 2.”

Disney released an official trailer for “WandaVision” earlier this year to preview the series before it hits Disney+ early next year. If you missed the promotional trailer, or just want to watch it again, you can watch the video below for a look at the cast and story.

You can keep track of the ongoing box office delays, and check on the new release dates that have been confirmed by the studios.

