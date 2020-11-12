FOX announced that “LEGO Masters” will return for a second season on the network. The renewal was announced today by Rob Wade, President, Alternative Entertainment & Specials, FOX Entertainment. Season Two will premiere in 2021 on FOX and the network confirmed that Will Arnett will return as producer and host.

“LEGO Masters raised the bar for all competition series, wowing fans with its wildly creative builds,” said Wade. “Add to that our insanely dynamic host, Will Arnett, and it’s just a great hour of family-friendly fun. We can’t wait to see this new batch of LEGO contestants attempt to master Season Two’s even bigger and better challenges, brick by brick.”

“I’m looking forward to getting back to the fun with this next block of shows,” said Arnett. “To say that these LEGO puns write themselves takes away from the work I’ve done over the last two and a half minutes.”

The series was the top new entertainment program last season among Adults 18-49 and the top new reality series among Total Viewers. It was also the season’s #1 Co-Viewed Broadcast Entertainment Program, with 31% of Adults 18-49 watching the show with a child or teen. The series ranked among the season’s top 5 reality series overall among Adults 18-49 and Adults 18-34.

According to the network, “LEGO Masters” has a Total Multiplatform average of 9.7M Total Viewers to-date, up +177% from its Live + Same Day average – achieving FOX’s highest lift from Same Day for a reality series this season.

The show’s description reads, “Based on the hit British reality-competition series of the same name, LEGO Masters brings imagination, design and creativity to life when teams of LEGO enthusiasts go head-to-head, with infinite possibilities and an unlimited supply of LEGO bricks. Teams of two compete against each other in ambitious brick-building challenges to be crowned the country’s most talented amateur LEGO builders. In each episode, the competing pairs who impress the judges the most progress to the next round, until the finale, during which the top teams will face off for a cash prize, the ultimate LEGO trophy and the grand title of LEGO Masters.”

The network added, “After the cameras stopped rolling, LEGO Masters and Will Arnett worked with non-profit organization Merging Vets and Players (MVP), a charity founded in 2015 by FOX Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer and former Green Beret and Seattle Seahawk Nate Boyer, which empowers combat veterans and former professional athletes by creating a supportive community for them after the uniform comes off. At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, in-person MVP events were no longer possible, and many veterans turned to LEGO building as a way to cope. Together, LEGO Masters and Will Arnett provided hundreds of LEGO sets to MVP with the hope of helping spark creativity and bringing joy during a challenging time.”

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.