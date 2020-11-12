Amazon Music is celebrating the holiday season with a slate of brand-new holiday content for listeners. The new playlist includes exclusive music from chart-topping artists, hundreds of holiday playlists and stations, and more. Starting today, Amazon Music listeners around the world can hear new, Amazon Original holiday songs from artists including Justin Bieber’s rendition of Brenda Lee’s classic holiday song, “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree;” Mary J. Blige’s version of WHAM’s “Last Christmas;” Carrie Underwood’s original composition titled “Favorite Time of Year;” UK sensation Jess Glynne’s take on Donny Hathaway’s “This Christmas;” and José Feliciano will soon release a reimagined version of his song “Feliz Navidad,” to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the crossover hit.

If your holiday spirit needs a bump, you can stream these new holiday songs and more right here on Amazon, or here if you have Amazon Music.

“Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree’ has always been one of my favorite songs to celebrate the holidays, and I’m excited to team up with Amazon Music to share my own version, with my fans,” said Justin Bieber. “I’m so thankful to be able to spend the season with loved ones, and to also use this opportunity to give back to LIFT, Inner-City Arts and Alexandria House: three incredible organizations that I’ve supported in the past. I hope my fans join me in reaching out to the communities and organizations they care about, to help spread joy to those who need it most.”

Artists including Justin Bieber, Mary J. Blige, Katy Perry, and Carrie Underwood have teamed up with Amazon, and its “Delivering Smiles” holiday campaign to give back to charitable organizations and the communities they serve this season. These artists have identified non-profits including Alexandria House, Inner-City Arts, LIFT, Westchester Jewish Community Services’ Mary J. Blige Center for Women and Girls, Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, and Boys & Girls Clubs of America, to fulfill each organization’s AmazonSmile Charity Lists and donate tens of thousands of items. This is part of a larger Delivering Smiles holiday campaign recently announced, with Amazon donating millions of items through product and monetary donations to over one thousand charities worldwide.

“I’ve always loved how ‘Last Christmas’ walks the line between being upbeat and heartbroken — all while still remaining one of the catchiest holiday songs,” said Mary J. Blige. “It’s one of the most unique holiday songs, and I’m excited for my fans to hear my take on it this holiday season on Amazon Music.”

“’Favorite Time of Year’ is a joyful, super happy and fun Christmas song because it is about all of the things that make you happy this time of year, and it puts you in the mood to celebrate,” said Carrie Underwood. “I can’t help but smile when I sing it, it just brightens my day and I’m thrilled to share it today only on Amazon Music.”

In addition to new songs from Bieber, Blige, and Underwood, this holiday season, Amazon Music listeners can now stream a reimagined version of “In The Bleak Midwinter” by Jamie Cullum; a cover of “Merry Christmas Darling” by Lennon Stella; for King & Country’s version of “Do You Hear What I Hear?”; a new holiday original titled “Pub Crawl” from Canada’s top rock outfit, Arkells; and “Zuhause (Christmas Time)” by German singer, Vanessa Mai.

In the coming weeks, Amazon Music will release even more Amazon Original songs including a Spanglish rendition of “Let It Snow (Navidad, Navidad, Navidad),” by Lele Pons; “Have Yourself a Merry Christmas (Te Deseo Muy Felices Fiestas)” in Spanglish by Jesse & Joy; as well as a cover of “The Christmas Song” from Amazon Music Breakthrough artist, Kiana Ledé.

“This holiday season, it’s important for us to bring our customers more reasons to smile, and to create ways for them to connect with their favorite artists while at home with family,” said Ryan Redington, VP of Music Industry at Amazon Music. “Our customers are requesting holiday music more and more each year. In the days leading up to Christmas last year, Amazon Music listeners requested holiday music more than 11 million times per day, and nearly 8,000 times per minute worldwide, and we can’t wait to see that trend continue.”

