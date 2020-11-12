Sony Interactive Entertainment’s PlayStation 5 console launches across the globe today. The new PS5 is now available in several key markets, including the United States, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea. The launch will continue on November 19th, when the console launches in Europe, Middle East, South America, Asia, and South Africa. SIE announced earlier this week that everyone has to order a PS5 online, making it difficult for would-be shoppers to find consoles in-stock. Sony explained that the switch to online-only this year was because of the ongoing health crisis, and the company hoped to stop people from crowding stores, or camping out in front of retailers the night before.

The PS5 Digital Edition is launching at $399, but if you prefer a PS5 with an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive, that model starts at $499. Both PS5 models offer the same hardware, other than the Blu-ray drive, so players will have the same gaming experience on both systems.

“Today marks a historic moment for the PlayStation brand, and all of us at SIE are pleased to celebrate the release of PlayStation 5 together with our community of fans, game developers, and industry partners,” said Jim Ryan, President and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment. “PS5 is a truly next-generation console representing the beginning of a new era for gaming. I’m thrilled for the new worlds that players will begin to experience today, and I’m equally excited for the lineup of games still to come for PS5 that will continue to propel the gameplay experience forward. We are humbled to work with a talented community of world class game developers. Their creativity will bring limitless possibilities to what the future of gaming can look like on PS5.”

To celebrate the launch, SIE is also lighting up iconic buildings and popular sites in 25 territories worldwide, projecting images of the PlayStation shapes, the PS5 console, the DualSense wireless controller, and other PlayStation brand imagery. Cities such as Tokyo, New York, Auckland, Toronto, Seoul, and Mexico City are already live, with more cities to come next week.

The PS5 launch titles include “Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales,” “Demon’s Souls,” “Sackboy: A Big Adventure,” and “Astro’s Playroom.” PS5 owners can enjoy more than three dozen new games this holiday, including highly anticipated games from SIE’s publishing partners such as “Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War,” “Fortnite,” “FIFA 21,” “NBA 2K21,” “Godfall,” “Watch Dogs: Legion,” and “Assassin’s Creed Valhalla” to name a few of the major titles. There are also new titles from independent developers, such as “Bugsnax” from Young Horses and “The Pathless” from Giant Squid/Annapurna Interactive.

After the holidays, PS5 owners can look forward to exclusives like “Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart,” “Returnal,” “Destruction AllStars,” “Horizon Forbidden West,” “Gran Turismo 7,” and a new “God of War” game. Additional games launching first on PS5 include “DEATHLOOP” from Arkane Studios/Bethesda Softworks, “Ghostwire: Tokyo” from Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks, “Project Athia” from Luminous Productions/Square Enix, and “Final Fantasy XVI” from Square Enix. “Resident Evil Village” from Capcom and “Hogwarts Legacy” from Warner Bros. Games.

At launch this November, PlayStation Plus members can enjoy a curated lineup of 20 PlayStation 4 games, available to download and play on PlayStation 5. The PlayStation Plus Collection features critically acclaimed games, including “Batman: Arkham Knight,” “Bloodborne,” “Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicle Edition,” “Fallout 4,” “God of War,” “Monster Hunter: World,” “Final Fantasy XV,” “Resident Evil 7 Biohazard,” “Persona 5,” “The Last of Us Remastered,” “Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End” and others.

The company added, “Inspired by a global community of creators, PS5 will bring players into game worlds with unprecedented speed, visual fidelity and sensory immersion. Gamers will enjoy near-instant load times thanks to PS5’s ultra-high-speed solid-state drive (SSD), as well as breathtaking 4K graphics and silky-smooth gameplay up to 120 frames per second. With the enhanced haptic feedback and adaptive triggers of the DualSense wireless controller and the immersive soundscapes made possible by Tempest 3D AudioTech, PlayStation 5 heightens players’ senses, making them feel transported into their game world.”

In streaming, players can watch content from Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Disney+, Hulu, Netflix, Peacock, Spotify, Twitch, YouTube, and more. There will be a dedicated space exclusively for media entertainment on PlayStation 5, making it fast and easy to switch between games and entertainment content.

