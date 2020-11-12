Lifetime added four new holiday movies to the network’s It’s a Wonderful Lifetime holiday slate. With the four additions, Lifetime will now offer 34 movies, including “Too Close for Christmas” starring Chad Michael Murray and Jessica Lowndes; “The Christmas High Note;” “Christmas at the Castle;” and “My Sweet Holiday.” Additionally, on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, Lifetime will run a Best of It’s a Wonderful Lifetime, with repeats of the best movies from this year’s slate.

In the announcement, Lifetime also confirmed the premiere dates and details for each of the films, which you can find below, as described by the network. The network already began it’s “Lifetime Live!” programming schedule, and is already airing new movies for fans of the holidays.

Too Close for Christmas Friday 12/4 at 8pm ET/PT

Starring Chad Michael Murray, Jessica Lowndes

When Hayley (Jessica Lowndes) accepts an invitation to spend Christmas with her sister’s new in-laws, her seemingly perfect holiday takes a turn when Luke (Chad Michael Murray), Hayley’s brother-in-law’s brother, unexpectedly shows up. Still harboring a grudge against Luke for ending her last relationship, Hayley reluctantly spends time with Luke and slowly realizes she may have been too quick a judge on Luke.

“Too Close for Christmas” is directed by Ernie Barbarash from a script by Nicole Baxter.

“Spotlight on Christmas” which was previously scheduled for this date will now debut Monday, December 21 at 8pm ET/PT.

The Christmas High Note Tuesday 12/22 at 8pm ET/PT

Starring Jamie Luner, Johnny Messner, William McNamara, Kassandra Clementi, Madeline Grace

After being stood up by her partner Brad (William McNamara), Rachel (Jamie Luner) soon meets Michael (Johnny Messner) and his teenage daughter, Sophia. During Christmas Eve pageant rehearsals, Sophia finds herself challenged to hit the high note in her solo of Hark! The Herald Angels Sing. Rachel offers to coach Sophia’s performance and discovers a new interest in Michael.

Brian Skiba directs from a script written by Clifford McGhee and Courtney Miller.

Christmas at the Castle Wednesday, 12/23 at 8pm ET/PT

Starring Brooke Burfitt, Dan Jeannotte, Geraldine Somerville, Nicholas Farrell

This Christmas, Blaire Henderson (Brooke Burfitt), a perfume expert from New York, is sent to remote Scotland to find a rare fragrance, The Heart of the Highlands. But when she arrives, she finds the dashing license owner, Alistair McGregor (Dan Jeannotte) is a stubborn aristocrat who won’t sell. Thinking on her feet, she poses as a documentary filmmaker to learn the secret formula. The more time they spend together, the more sparks fly. With the scent of romance in the air, will Blaire find love where she least expected?

Ryan Alexander Dewar directs from a script by Louise Burfitt-Dons.

My Sweet Holiday Friday 12/25 at 8pm ET/PT

Starring Malone Thomas, Jason Burkey

When Sadie’s (Malone Thomas) boyfriend cancels their holiday plans, she decides to spend Christmas with her parents back in her hometown, only to find out they’ve sold the family’s beloved chocolate store to a stranger who knows nothing about chocolate. Begrudgingly, her father convinces her that she’d be the obvious choice to help teach the new owner everything she knows about chocolate. In the middle of planning the perfect retirement party for her parents, she discovers that not everything has to be perfect.

Written, directed and executive produced by Sandra L. Martin.

The full slate of new Lifetime Holiday movie premieres at 8pm ET/PT includes:

11/11 A Welcome Home Christmas – Repeat for Veteran’s Day (Jana Kramer, Brandon Quinn, Craig Morgan, Tim Reid, Charlene Tilton) 11/13 Christmas on the Vine (Julianna Guill, Meredith Baxter) 11/14 Christmas on Wheels (Tiya Sircar, Michael Xavier) 11/15 The Christmas Edition (Carly Hughes, Rob Mayes, Marie Osmond) 11/20 A Taste of Christmas (Anni Kreuger, Giles Marini, Nia Vardalos) 11/21 Feliz NaviDAD (Mario Lopez, AnnaLynn McCord, Paulina Chavez) 11/22 Homemade Christmas (Michelle Argyris, Travis Nelson) 11/27 Dear Christmas (Melissa Joan Hart, Jason Priestley, Robin Givens, Ed Begley Jr., Faith Prince, Hilarie Burton, Antwon Tanner) 11/28 Merry Liddle Christmas Wedding (Kelly Rowland, Thomas Cadrot, Debbi Morgan, Bresha Webb) 11/29 People Presents: Once Upon a Main Street (Vanessa Lachey, Ryan McPartlin, Patrick Duffy, Polly Draper) 11/30 The Christmas Listing (Lexi Giovagnoli, Travis Burns) 12/4 Too Close for Christmas (Chad Michael Murray, Jessica Lowndes) 12/5 Let’s Meet Again on Christmas Eve (Kyla Pratt, Brooks Darnell) 12/6 Christmas Ever After (Ali Stroker, Daniel di Tomasso) 12/7 The Santa Squad (Rebecca Dalton, Aaron Ashmore) 12/11 Inn Love By Christmas (Jonna Walsh, Jesse Hutch) 12/12 The Christmas Setup (Ben Lewis, Blake Lee, Fran Drescher, Ellen Wong, Chad Connell) 12/13 A Sugar & Spice Holiday (Jacky Lai, Tony Giroux, Tzi Ma, Lillian Lim) 12/14 Lonestar Christmas (Stephanie Bennett, Marco Grazzini) 12/18 Christmas on the Menu (Kim Shaw, Clayton James) 12/19 A Christmas Exchange (Laura Vandervoort, Rainbow Sun Francks) 12/20 A Christmas Break (Cindy Sampson, Steve Byers) 12/21 Spotlight on Christmas (Tori Anderson, Victor Zinck) 12/22 The Christmas High Note (Jamie Luner, Johnny Messner) 12/23 Christmas at the Castle (Brooke Burfitt, Dan Jeannotte) 12/24 The “Best of” It’s a Wonderful Lifetime Slate marathon 12/25 My Sweet Holiday (Malone Thomas, Jason Burkey)

