Music icon Dolly Parton will host a special holiday celebration on CBS this year. The country music superstar will host a one-hour entertainment special called “A Holly Dolly Christmas,” scheduled for broadcast on December 6th (8:30-9:30 PM, ET/8:00-9:00 PM, PT) on CBS. Viewers will also be able to stream the event live from CBS All Access, or watch it on on-demand from the platform.

The network’s description reads, “Christmas is Dolly Parton’s favorite time of year, and America’s beloved entertainer is excited to share some much needed joy and holiday cheer at the end of this challenging year. Performing from an intimate, candlelit set, Dolly brings both powerful, faith-ﬁlled hymns and light-hearted holiday classics to viewers, sharing personal Christmas stories and faith-based recollections of the season, interspersed with songs from her new, record-breaking #1 holiday album A Holly Dolly Christmas.”

“I am so proud to be a part of the CBS family this holiday season with my new Christmas special,” said Dolly Parton.

“When Dolly Parton calls and tells you she wants to do a Christmas show, you don’t hesitate,” said Jack Sussman, Executive Vice President, Specials, Music & Live Events/Alternative & Reality for CBS. “A special with the multi-Grammy Award-winning, prolific song-writing, epic live performer of all time? She had us at hello. There’s only one Dolly Parton, and we are so excited to be bringing her to viewers this holiday season.”

A HOLLY DOLLY CHRISTMAS is produced by Sandollar Productions and NOZ Entertainment. Executive producers are Dolly Parton and Danny Nozell.

CBS will probably release a few teasers for the big event over the next few weeks, and we will see if any special guests are stopping by to celebrate with Dolly Parton. Fans should set a reminder to catch the special when it premieres on CBS in December, as part of the network’s holiday programming slate.

