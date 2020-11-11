HBO Max announced the extended cast for the upcoming DC action-comedy series “Peacemaker” from “The Suicide Squad” writer / director James Gunn and producer Peter Safran. HBO added four names to the cast, and confirmed the names of their characters in the upcoming show.

The network confirmed that Danielle Brooks will star as Leota Adebayo, along with Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith, Jennifer Holland, who will reprise her role of Emilia Harcourt from “The Suicide Squad” film and Chris Conrad as Vigilante/Adrian Chase. They join previously announced stars John Cena in the title role and Steve Agee as John Economos. Cena and Agee also reprise their roles from “The Suicide Squad” movie.

Gunn will write all eight episodes of “Peacemaker” and will direct multiple episodes, including the first. Gunn and Safran will serve as executive producers of the series, with Cena as co-executive producer.

Based on characters from DC, “Peacemaker” will be produced by Gunn’s Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros. Television. “Peacemaker” is scheduled to begin production in early 2021, prior to Gunn beginning work on the next “Guardians of the Galaxy” film.

The network’s description adds, “While details about “Peacemaker” are being kept under wraps, the series will explore the origins of the character that Cena will play in the upcoming film, a man who believes in peace at any cost — no matter how many people he has to kill to get it. The series will extend the world that Gunn is creating for “The Suicide Squad” movie, which is scheduled to be released in theaters by Warner Bros. Pictures on August 6, 2021.”

Brooks is repped by CAA, Door 24, ID and Attorney Paul Hastings; Patrick is repped by The Coronel Group, Gersh and Attorney Jeff Frankel; Holland is repped by Atlas Artists and CAA; and Conrad is repped by Kim Callahan at Industry Entertainment and Attorney Derek Kroeger at Myman Greenspan Fineman Fox Rosenberg & Light LLP.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.