Netflix confirmed that “Emily in Paris” will return with all-new episodes. The video streaming service announced the Season 2 renewal on social media, two months after the show premiered on the platform. The announcement came with a letter from SAVOIR agency, letting everyone know that Emily is staying in Paris.

“Emily in Paris” stars Lily Collins and is produced by MTV Studios, Darren Star Productions, and Jax Media. In addition to Star, Tony Hernandez and Lilly Burns of Jax Media, and Andrew Fleming serve as executive producers with Lily Collins also serving as producer on the series.

The show was an instant hit on social media, and quickly became one of Netflix‘s most-watched shows of the fall. If you’re new to the series, the description reads, “Emily, an ambitious twenty-something marketing executive from Chicago, unexpectedly lands her dream job in Paris when her company acquires a French luxury marketing company — and she is tasked with revamping their social media strategy. Emily’s new life in Paris is filled with intoxicating adventures and surprising challenges as she juggles winning over her work colleagues, making friends, and navigating new romances.”

The letter reads:

“TO: MADELINE WHEELER c/o: The Gilbert Group

Nous sommes désolées! We are writing to regrettably inform you that Emily Cooper will need to remain in Paris for an extended period of time. Despite her overconfident manner and lack of prior experience in luxury goods marketing, she has nonetheless managed to charm some of our hard-to-impress clients during her short time at Savoir. Call it bonne chance, or American ingenuity – I’m leaning towards the former – her results are impressive.

We hope that by extending her time in Paris, Emily will further the relationships she has already made, delve deeper into our culture, and perhaps pick up a few words of basic French.

We will work in conjunction with you on applying for a work permit on her behalf to prolong her time here. We love having Emily in Paris! But please don’t let her know that.”

Emily in Paris will return for Season 2! pic.twitter.com/QDOzpzjliz — Netflix (@netflix) November 11, 2020

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.