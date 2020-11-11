The Disney+ holiday comedy “Godmothered,” starring Isla Fisher and Jillian Bell, is slated to premiere exclusively on the streaming service on December 4, 2020. “Godmothered” also stars Santiago Cabrera, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Jane Curtin, June Squibb, Jillian Shea Spaeder, Willa Skye, Artemis Pebdani, Utkarsh Ambudkar, and Stephnie Weir.

Sharon Maguire directed the movie for Disney+, which was produced by Justin Springer. Diane L. Sabatini, Tom Pollock, Ivan Reitman, and Amie Karp served as executive producers on the project.

The description reads, “Set at Christmas time, “Godmothered” is a comedy about Eleanor, a young, inexperienced fairy godmother-in-training (Jillian Bell) who upon hearing that her chosen profession is facing extinction, decides to show the world that people still need fairy godmothers. Finding a mislaid letter from a 10-year-old girl in distress, Eleanor tracks her down and discovers that the girl, Mackenzie, is now a 40-year-old single mom (Isla Fisher) working at a news station in Boston. Having lost her husband several years earlier, Mackenzie has all but given up on the idea of “Happily Ever After,” but Eleanor is bound and determined to give Mackenzie a happiness makeover, whether she likes it or not.”

Disney also stated that the “Godmothered” original soundtrack, from Walt Disney Records, featuring the score by Oscar-winning composer Rachel Portman, plus the end credit songs “Rise Up (Joy to the World)” and “Hero” performed by Jillian Shea Spaeder, will be available on all digital formats on December 4th. The score was produced by Portman and was recorded with the Chamber Orchestra of London at AIR Lyndhurst and Abbey Road Studios.

“The Mandalorian” is still the big release on Disney+ this month, but there are new originals on the way. Disney released a first look trailer for the new “Black Beauty” adaptation on Tuesday morning, which features the voice talents of Academy Award-winner Kate Winslet as Black Beauty and stars Mackenzie Foy, Iain Glen, Claire Forlani, and Calam Lynch. The Disney+ original “Sneakerella,” starring Chosen Jacobs and Lexi Underwood, alongside four-time NBA Champion John Salley, is also in the works, Disney+ is also releasing the docu-series “On Pointe” in December, so viewers will have plenty of new content to stream over the holidays.

