Country superstar Kelsea Ballerini was announced as the final performer for tonight’s CMA Awards. The Country Music Association confirmed that Ballerini will take the stage to perform her hit single hole in the bottle at tonight’s event, which will air on ABC.

Additionally, hosts Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker will debut a world premiere performance of their In the Ghetto collaboration in tribute to Country legend and three-time CMA Awards host Mac Davis. The song, which the pair recorded last month, will be available on all DSPs at midnight EST tonight, following their CMA Awards performance.

McEntire and Rucker are hosting the event, which airs live tonight from Nashville’s Music City Center on ABC.

Earlier this morning on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” winners were also revealed early in two categories. Carly Pearce and Lee Brice won CMA Musical Event of the Year for “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” produced by busbee; while Miranda Lambert won CMA Music Video of the Year for “Bluebird,” directed by Trey Fanjoy. If you missed the early morning broadcast, you can watch the clip below.

“The 54th Annual CMA Awards” is a production of the Country Music Association. Robert Deaton is the executive producer. Alan Carter is the director, and David Wild is the head writer.

Later this month, music fans will want to catch “CMA Country Christmas,” returning for its 11th year on November 30th. Filmed in Nashville, the special features some of country music’s most beloved artists coming together for an intimate night full of holiday classics. Last December’s broadcast of ABC’s “CMA Country Christmas” was the most-watched show in the two-hour time period with 5.9M Total Viewers. The event is part of ABC’s upcoming holiday slate, which also includes a festive edition of “Disney’s Family Sing-A-Long.”

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.