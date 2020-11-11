Disney+ set a premiere date for “Black Beauty,” which features the voice talents of Academy Award-winner Kate Winslet as Black Beauty and stars Mackenzie Foy, Iain Glen, Claire Forlani, and Calam Lynch. The adaptation is slated to premiere on Disney+ on November 27th, and Disney released a first look trailer for the adaptation to conform the premiere date.

The description reads, “This modern-day reimagining of Anna Sewell’s timeless classic, follows Black Beauty (Kate Winslet), a wild horse born free in the American West. Rounded up and taken away from her family, Beauty is brought to Birtwick Stables where she meets a spirited teenage girl, Jo Green (Mackenzie Foy). Beauty and Jo forge an unbreakable bond that carries Beauty through the different chapters, challenges, and adventures of her life.”

“Black Beauty” is directed by Ashley Avis, who also wrote the screenplay. JB Pictures’ Jeremy Bolt and Robert Kulzer from Constantin Film are producers on the project, with Martin Moszkowicz, Edward Winters, and Jon Brown serving as executive producers. Dylan Tarason is a co-producer, and Moonlighting Films president Genevieve Hofmeyr is the South African producer. “Black Beauty” is produced by Constantin Film and JB Pictures.

Earlier this week, the Disney Channel announced “Christmas Again,” an upcoming Disney Channel Original movie centered around the magic of Christmas and creating new Christmas traditions. The network confirmed the cast for the film, which includes Scarlett Estevez, along with Daniel Sunjata, Alexis Carra, newcomer Ashlyn Jade Lopez, Tony Award-winner Priscilla Lopez, Beth Lacke, Tony Amendola, and veteran comedic actor Gary Anthony Williams.

Disney+ is also releasing “Sneakerella,” starring Chosen Jacobs and Lexi Underwood, alongside four-time NBA Champion John Salley. That project puts a modern spin on the classic “Cinderella” fairy tale. Disney has not announced a premiere date for that project at this time.

