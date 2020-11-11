Ubisoft’s “Assassin’s Creed Valhalla” released on a long list of platforms this week. The latest addition to the “Assassin Creed” franchise is available on the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Stadia, Amazon Luna, and on the PC through the Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Store. If you’re holding out to try “Assassin’s Creed Valhalla” on the PS5, you’ll have to wait for the console launch on November 12th.

Ubisoft Montreal took the lead on developing “Assassin’s Creed Valhalla,” which allows players to play as Eivor, a legendary Viking warrior, driven from Norway by endless wars and dwindling resources in ninth century AD.

The company added, “Players can relive the ruthless fighting style of Viking warriors with a revamped dual-wielding combat system and experience new gameplay features, including raids, settlement-building and the ability to customize hair, tattoos and more. Political alliances, combat decisions, and dialogue choices can influence the world of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, so players must choose wisely to protect their clan’s home and their future.”

The “Assassin’s Creed Valhalla” Season Pass is included in the Gold, Ultimate, and Collector’s Editions, can also be purchased separately for $39.99.

You can compare the multiple editions and choose the one that fits your needs right here on Amazon.

The “Assassin’s Creed Valhalla” Season Pass (as detailed by Ubisoft) includes:

The Legend of Beowulf quest – In this exclusive quest, players will uncover the monstrous truth behind the legend of Beowulf, available on launch day.

Expansion 1 – Wrath of the Druids (Spring 2021) – In this new adventure, players will journey to Ireland and unravel the secrets of an ancient and mysterious druidic cult, tracking and discovering their members. Diving into Gaelic myths and folklores, they’ll need to fight their way through haunted forests and dazzling landscapes while gaining influence among Gaelic kings.

Expansion 2 – The Siege of Paris (Summer 2021) – In The Siege of Paris, players will have the chance to relive the most ambitious battle in Viking history with key historical figures of war-torn Frankia. During this key moment in history, players will infiltrate the fortified city of Paris and the River Seine under a prolonged siege, uncover enemy secrets and form strategic alliances to safeguard their clan’s future.

Also, all players will have access to an extensive lineup of free seasonal content, including new narrative content and in-game events available after launch. Each season will last three months and will be accessible to all player types and levels of progression, focusing on gameplay, world evolution, and other exciting content.

The first Season (as detailed by Ubisoft) launches in December and includes:

A new settlement area, allowing players to continue to grow and evolve their settlement.

The Yule Festival, a traditional Viking festival for players to experience in their settlement.

River Raids, a new game mode building on the game’s core raiding mechanic to deliver a dynamic, challenging and highly replayable raid experience.

The addition of the Ranks for Jomsviking where players can not only create their lieutenant to be part of their raiding crew, but also recruit from their friends and the community. In Season 1, players will see an update to the Jomsviking feature, which will allow their Jomsviking to earn XP and rank up. The higher the rank of the lieutenant, the more silver players will earn when recruited by other players.

Season 1 will also come with new player skills, abilities, weapons and gear, along with new cosmetic items for their settlement, longship, horse and raven.

The studio added, “As a result of collaboration with Microsoft to implement Xbox Velocity Architecture and DirectStorage API on Xbox Series X|S, players will have faster-loading speeds for more playtime, and a smoother and more powerful experience in 4K resolution at 60 frames per second on Xbox Series X.”

PlayStation 5 players can take advantage of the Tempest 3D Audio Engine, along with detailed 4K at 60 frames per second visuals and faster loading speeds due to the additional power of the console’s ultra-high-speed SSD.

“Assassin’s Creed Valhalla” also supports full cross-platform progression across all platforms and services with Ubisoft Connect. Along with new time-limited and community challenges, the service brings a cross-game loyalty system that lets players earn an uncapped number of Units to spend on unique rewards like weapons, outfits, and consumables.

Since it first launched in 2007, the Assassin’s Creed series has sold more than 140M games worldwide.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.