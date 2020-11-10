The new Bruce Willis sci-fi action movie “Breach” is hitting theaters on December 18th, the same day that the movie is scheduled to release on On-Demand and digital platforms.

John Suits directed “Breach,” and Willis stars in the film alongside Cody Kearsley, Rachel Nichols, and Thomas Jane. Edward Drake and Corey Large wrote the screenplay, with Saban Films distributing.

The movie’s official description reads, “Bruce Willis stars in the action-packed, Sci-fi thriller. Fleeing a devastating plague on Earth, an interstellar ark comes under attack from a new threat; a shape-shifting alien force intent on slaughtering what is left of humanity.”

This isn’t the first Bruce Willis films to be affected by the ongoing health crisis, the film “Hard Kill” also split its release with theaters because of health concerns and closures back in August. Matt Eskandari directed that film, working from a screenplay by Joe Russo and Chris LaMont, based on a story by Clayton Haugen and Nikolai From. Jesse Metcalfe, Bruce Willis, and Natalie Eva Marie starred in the action-thriller.

Fans of Willis should keep Edward Drake’s sci-fi movie “Cosmic Sin” on their radar. Willis is starring in the film with Frank Grillo, but the studio hasn’t announced a release date at this time. Bruce is also expected to star in Randall Emmett’s thriller “Midnight in the Switchgrass” with Megan Fox, Emile Hirsch, and Lukas Haas, as well as Jared Cohn’s action-thriller “Reactor.” His other projects include “Out of Death” from writer Bill Lawrence, and the rumored “McClane” movie with Len Wiseman, where Willis will reprise his role as John McClane from the “Die Hard” movies.

Saban Films released an official trailer for the movie on YouTube. The video’s description adds, “On the cusp of fatherhood, a junior mechanic aboard an interstellar ark to New Earth must outwit a malevolent cosmic terror intent on using the spaceship as a weapon.”

