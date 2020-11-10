RLJE Films will release “Archenemy” in select theaters on December 11th, the same day that the film releases On-Demand and on digital platforms. Adam Egypt Mortimer wrote and directed the action-thriller, which stars Joe Manganiello, Skylan Brooks, Zolee Griggs, Amy Seimetz, and Glenn Howerton.

The description reads, “Max Fist (Manganiello) claims to be a hero from another dimension who fell through time and space to Earth, where he has no powers. No one believes his stories except for a local teen named Hamster. Together, they take to the streets to wipe out the local drug syndicate and its vicious crime boss known as The Manager.”

The studio released a trailer for the film on social media back in October. If you missed the promotional video online, you can watch the trailer below for a quick look at the cast and story. Studios are still pulling films from the winter schedule, moving release dates from 2020 to 2021. A few films, like “Wonder Woman: 1984,” are still hoping to release this year, but those releases are few and far between. “Archenemy” should be a welcomed release for fans of the genre, which missed out at the summer box office this year because of closures.

All future release dates are uncertain because of the ongoing health crisis but Joe Manganiello has several projects in the works. The actor is expected to appear in the comedy-drama “Shoplifters of the World” from director Stephen Kijak, alongside Helena Howard, Elena Kampouris, and James Bloor. Manganiello is also expected to take the role of Deathstroke in the DC Universe. Details are slim on the new DC projects, even before shutdowns and cancellations because of the health crisis, but the character should appear in “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” cut, as well as “Justice League Part Two,” and eventually his own spinoff movie.

