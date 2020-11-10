The Disney Channel Original Movie “Christmas Again” started production this month, and the network confirmed the cast for the upcoming project. The heartwarming comedy centers around the magic of Christmas and creating new Christmas traditions, and started filming in Chicago. The original movie features Scarlett Estevez, along with Daniel Sunjata, Alexis Carra, newcomer Ashlyn Jade Lopez, Tony Award-winner Priscilla Lopez, Beth Lacke, Tony Amendola, and veteran comedic actor Gary Anthony Williams.

Andy Fickman is directing the movie and will serve as an executive producer with long-time producing partner Betsy Sullenger, reuniting the successful team behind the Disney Channel hit series “Liv & Maddie.” “Christmas Again” was written by Doan La.

The movie’s official description reads, “Christmas Again centers on Rowena “Ro” (Estevez), a high-spirited 11-year-old girl experiencing a lackluster Christmas. She’s not handling her parents’ (Sunjata and Carra) divorce well because she wants her life back the way it was—her parents back together, her dad’s new girlfriend (Lacke) and son out of the picture, and their family traditions to remain the same. After a disappointing celebration with her family, including sister Gabriela “Gabby” (Ashlyn Lopez), Abuela Sofia (Priscilla Lopez), and Abuelo Hector (Amendola), she makes a wish to a mall Santa (Williams) for a “do-over,” and unexpectedly finds herself reliving Christmas day over and over … and over again. Now, in order to break the strange magical loop, Ro must learn to love her modern blended family as it is, as well as the true meaning of Christmas.”

Disney Channel did not announce a premiere date for the all-new original movie at this time, so genre-fans will have to keep the film on their radar for a few weeks. The network will most likely release a few teasers on social media before releasing its holiday magic on the world.

