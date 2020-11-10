ABC’s unscripted programming slate is adding several new shows, which are set to premiere early next year, alongside the regular favorites. Hits like “The Bachelor” and “American Idol” lead the week, with new game shows filling out the rest of the schedule.

In January, Matt James will take the title role in “The Bachelor” for the show’s 25th season. Last season, “The Bachelor” ranked as Monday’s top broadcast program in Adults 18-49 and was TV’s top show among Women 18-34. The season premiere is scheduled for January 4th.

The season description reads, “After meeting Matt James as a prospective suitor for “The Bachelorette,” Bachelor Nation swooned when they learned he would take on the role as the lead of his own love story as the star of the momentous 25th season of ABC’s hit romance reality series “The Bachelor.” Matt is the total package. He has strong family values, a great career and has used his growing platform for good. His emerging legion of fans can’t wait to follow the 28-year-old real estate broker, entrepreneur and community organization founder on his journey to find love for the first time during this historic season.”

The game show block starts on January 7th with the series premieres of “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” with Pat Sajak and Vanna White; “The Chase” hosted by Sara Haines and featuring James Holzhauer, Ken Jennings and Brad Rutter all from “JEOPARDY! The Greatest of All Time”; and “The Hustler” hosted by Craig Ferguson.

Anthony Anderson and Mama Doris return on an all-new season of “To Tell The Truth” on January 26th; and Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Ryan Seacrest and Bobby Bones return for a new season of “American Idol” on February 14th.

ABC added, “American Idol, the iconic series that revolutionized the television landscape by pioneering the music competition genre, will return to airwaves for another season on the ABC Television Network. Helping determine who America will ultimately vote for to become the next singing sensation are music industry forces and superstar judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. Emmy Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest will return to the beloved competition series as host and radio and TV personality Bobby Bones is set to return as in-house mentor.”

Details for scripted series premiere dates will be announced at a later time, you can find the current unscripted schedule below.

MONDAY, JAN. 4

8:00-10:00 p.m. “The Bachelor” (season premiere)

THURSDAY, JAN. 7

8:00-9:00 p.m. “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” (series premiere)

9:00-10:00 p.m. “The Chase” (series premiere)

10:00-11:00 p.m. “The Hustler” (series premiere)

TUESDAY, JAN. 26

8:00-9:00 p.m. “To Tell the Truth” (season premiere)

SUNDAY, FEB. 14

8:00-10:00 p.m. “American Idol” (season premiere)

