ABC and dick clark productions confirmed several more world premiere performances that are planned for the “2020 American Music Awards.” Bad Bunny, Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion, and Shawn Mendes joined the event this week, alongside previously announced artists BTS and Dua Lipa. Hosted by Taraji P. Henson, the show will broadcast live Sunday, Nov. 22 at 8 p.m. EST, on ABC.

Fans can catch a special performance from Bad Bunny and rising reggaeton star Jhay Cortez during the broadcast, and Lil Baby will make his AMA debut performing his hit record “Emotionally Scarred” live for the first time. Megan Thee Stallion will perform an unrevealed track in her AMAs debut, and Shawn Mendes will take the stage as well. The details on Megan Thee Stallion and Shawn Mendes’ performances are being kept a secret for now, so fans will have to watch the broadcast to see what, or who, they bring to the stage this year.

This year, as Latin and R&B/Hip-Hop genres achieved undeniable crossover success, the AMAs have expanded their categories to match their overarching popularity.

The American Music Awards will broadcast live from The Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles and is seen in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. Nominees are based on key fan interactions – as reflected on the Billboard charts – including streaming, album and digital song sales, radio airplay and social activity. These measurements are tracked by Billboard and its data partners MRC Data and Next Big Sound, and reflect the time period of Sept. 27, 2019, through Sept. 24, 2020.

The American Music Awards winners are voted entirely by fans, and voting is currently underway.

The “2020 American Music Awards” is produced by dick clark productions. Amy Thurlow, Barry Adelman, Mark Bracco and Linda Gierahn are executive producers. Larry Klein is producer.

