Netflix’s hit series “The Umbrella Academy” is prepping production on Season 3. The video streaming service confirmed that the show will return with all-new episodes next year, and fans should expect ten episodes in the third season, each one-hour long. Filming on the new season is expected to begin in Toronto, Canada, in February 2021. Netflix renewed the series a little over three months since the second season premiered on the platform.

The cast includes Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya, and Colm Feore.

Steve Blackman is returning to the series as showrunner and executive producer.

The show’s official social media pages echoed the announcement, telling fans, “Oh my god! We’re back! Again! It’s official. Production for S3 of The Umbrella Academy begins in February.”

If you need a recap, the Season 2 description reads, “Five warned his family (so, so many times) that using his powers to escape from Vanya’s 2019 apocalypse was risky. Well, he was right – the time jump scatters the siblings in time in and around Dallas, Texas. Over a three year period. Starting in 1960. Some, having been stuck in the past for years, have built lives and moved on, certain they’re the only ones who survived. Five is the last to land, smack dab in the middle of a nuclear doomsday, which – spoiler alert! – turns out is a result of the group’s disruption of the timeline (déjà vu, anyone?). Now the Umbrella Academy must find a way to reunite, figure out what caused doomsday, put a stop to it, and return to the present timeline to stop that other apocalypse. All while being hunted by a trio of ruthless Swedish assassins. But seriously, no pressure or anything.”

Other casting details and teasers will most likely be released when the show enters into production this winter.

Oh my god! We're back! Again! It's official. Production for S3 of The Umbrella Academy begins in February pic.twitter.com/tZxyezzCOc — Umbrella Academy (@UmbrellaAcad) November 10, 2020

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.