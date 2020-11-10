The digital comic publisher Webtoon announced the launch of Webtoon Studios, a multi-platform production division that connects Webtoon’s library of titles and creators with entertainment platforms across film, television, interactive entertainment, licensing, and merchandising.

Before the formation of Webtoon Studios, Webtoon had already forged partnerships with The Jim Henson Company and Crunchyroll. Today, Webtoon Studios reveal a trio of new partnerships, with many more to be announced in the coming months.

The new partnerships include:

Vertigo Entertainment – the production company behind the “IT” franchise and “The Lego Movie”

Bound Entertainment – the global studio led by ‘Snowpiercer’ and ‘Okja’ producer Samuel Ha, are partnering to co-produce a live-action science fiction TV series.

Rooster Teeth Studios, known for their state-of-the-art 3D and 2D animation studio, will serve as both the animation studio and co-producer of a supernatural-themed action series.

The company added, “With access to thousands of comic series read by over 67 million monthly readers, WEBTOON Studios will partner with our pool of talented artists and writers to build franchises across all media platforms.”

“Today marks a huge step for Webtoon,” said Webtoom chief executive officer, Ken Kim. “Webcomics have grown into a cultural phenomenon over the past fifteen years – especially for younger generations. This is another important step in building a greater bridge from our creator’s works on WEBTOON to film, TV and beyond.”

“Webtoon IP has had a tremendously successful track record in other mediums,” said Taylor Grant, senior vice president of IP development. “Recent global hits, ‘Tower of God,’ ‘Noblesse,’ and ‘The God of High School,’ all released in 2020, showcase how beloved our series are around the world.

“Webtoon Studios represents an important next phase in our evolution as a true multi-platform company. This is a bold investment by Webtoon in both our incredible community of webcomic creators as well as our partners. With multiple deals currently in the works with major studios, producers and production companies, we’ll have much more exciting news to share in the coming months.”

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.