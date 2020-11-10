Shudder’s “Creepshow” is following the animated Halloween special with “A Creepshow Holiday Special,” set to premiere December 18th across all territories, as well as through the Shudder offering within the AMC+ bundle.

The description reads, “In the holiday themed, hour-long episode, “Shapeshifters Anonymous,” fearing he is a murderer, an anxious man searches for answers for his “unique condition” from an unusual support group. Starring Anna Camp and Adam Pally, the special is written and directed by Creepshow showrunner Greg Nicotero, based on a short story by J.A. Konrath.”

“The Spirit of Christmas is alive and well in true Creepshow fashion,” said Nicotero. “Reimagining how we look at the holidays and Santa Claus with an outrageous ensemble cast, a myriad of creepy crawlies and a few thrills and chills shouldn’t be missed.”

“This year has been Shudder’s biggest and best yet, and we wanted to thank our million-plus members with one last surprise. Greg Nicotero gift-wrapped the perfect present, an irreverent Christmas-themed Creepshow packed with humor, heart and gore galore,” said Craig Engler, Shudder’s General Manager.

“Creepshow,” Shudder’s record-breaking anthology series based on George A. Romero’s iconic 1982 movie, is set to return for a second season in 2021. The platform didn’t release a trailer for the holiday special at this time, so fans will have to wait a little longer to get a first look at the event.

“A Creepshow Holiday Special” is produced by the Cartel with Monster Agency Productions, Taurus Entertainment, and Striker Entertainment: Stan Spry, Jeff Holland, and Eric Woods are executive producers and Geoff Silverman and Anthony Fankhauser are co-executive producers for the Cartel; Greg Nicotero and Brian Witten are executive producers and Julia Hobgood is a co-executive producer for Monster Agency Productions; Robert Dudelson, James Dudelson and Jordan Kizwani are executive producers for Taurus Entertainment; Russell Binder is executive producer and Marc Mostman co-executive producer for Striker Entertainment; Mitchell Galin is a producer.

