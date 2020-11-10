NBC’s holiday programming slate added a two-hour production of “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical!” set to air December 9th at 8 p.m. ET/PT from the Troubadour Theatre in London.

The musical is based on the classic children’s book How the Grinch Stole Christmas!, and the musical version features book and lyrics by Tim Mason and music by Mel Marvin, as well as the songs You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch and Welcome Christmas.

NBC stated that Matthew Morrison (“Glee”) would star as the curmudgeonly Grinch.

“Dr. Seuss is an indelible part of all of our lives and we’re thrilled to bring a stage production of ‘The Grinch Musical!’ to our audience,” said Doug Vaughan, Executive Vice President, Special Programs, NBC Entertainment. “This is a perfect addition to our annual holiday program traditions and a telecast the entire family will enjoy.”

“In what has been an extremely challenging year for us all, it is an honor to bring some holiday cheer into viewers’ homes this December,” Morrison said. “My wish is to bring some Who-ville magic to this holiday season and, while the pandemic presents some challenges in bringing a stage production to life, we are excited to present a unique version of this seasonal favorite in a new creative and imaginative way.”

The description reads, “Dr. Seuss’ famous book tells the story of a reclusive Grinch who plotted from his cave atop snowy Mt. Crumpit to steal Christmas from the Whos in Who-ville. Then on Christmas Eve, disguised as Santa Claus and enlisting his loyal dog Max as a reindeer, the Grinch traveled to Who-ville to scoop up the Whos’ gifts and decorations. Much to his surprise on Christmas morning, the Whos were unfazed and celebrated the holiday with a heartwarming display of joy and love.”

Additional cast will include Denis O’Hare as old Max, Booboo Stewart as young Max, and Amelia Minto as Cindy-Lou Who. Producers have also assembled an ensemble of top musical theater actors from London’s West End to complete the cast.

NBC added, “The lush and whimsical staging by award-winning director Max Webster, directed for television by BAFTA winner Julia Knowles, with additional script material by BAFTA-winning writer Simon Nye and featuring sets by acclaimed designer Peter Bingemann, will set the mood for a beautiful holiday celebration.”

“Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical” is presented in association with Dr. Seuss Enterprises and Running Subway, produced by Penny Lane Entertainment Television and Simon Friend Entertainment. Lee Connolly, Simon Friend, Joshua Rosenblum, and James Sanna serve as executive producers. Morrison also serves as a producer on the telecast.

