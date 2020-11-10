AMC launched the company’s Private Theatre Rentals at AMC program this week, which are accessible through an automated booking and purchase system on the AMC website and mobile app. The launch comes four weeks after the initial beta launch, which resulted in 110K inquiries around the country.

The company explained, “This number of contacts about a private rental in a four-week period was achieved without any significant marketing or press announcement, and it dwarfs the total number of AMC’s private theatre rentals in all of 2019 (26,000) by more than four-fold.”

Anyone hoping to book a private showing for up to 20 friends and family members can do so by going to amctheatres.com/rentals or by updating and using the AMC Theatres mobile app.

The company added, “AMC’s automated theatre rental process makes booking simple. Guests need only to select a movie that’s playing in their local theatre, the time and date of their requested showtime, confirm and checkout, and they’ll be ready to enjoy their own private screening with whomever they choose to invite. Rentals must be made at least one day in advance and are subject to availability at the theatre.”

Guests can rent out a showing at any of AMC’s approximately 600 theatres nationwide for as low as $99 plus tax for a wide array of popular movies. New releases like “Tenet,” “The War With Grandpa,” and “Freaky” starting at $149 plus tax, up to $349 plus tax, depending on location and theatre. The rental charge covers the cost of up to 20 tickets, and there is no additional required charge or minimum for food and beverage as part of the rental. Consistent with AMC’s policy, outside food and drink may not be brought into the screening.

“All showtimes at all AMC locations, including Private Theatre Rentals, stringently enforce the AMC Safe & Clean policies and protocols, designed with the health and safety of our guests and crew in mind,” the company said in a statement. “This includes mandatory mask wearing and appropriate social distancing within the auditorium. In addition, AMC abides by all state and local directives regarding movie theatre operations, and in rare cases, the total allowed guest count may be less than 20 to comply with state and local directives.”

Elizabeth Frank, EVP Worldwide Programming & Chief Content Officer commented, “The results and feedback from our guests about AMC Safe & Clean have been overwhelmingly positive, and Private Theatre Rentals at AMC provides an additional layer of safety and security to those moviegoers who are looking to see movies with just their family members and friends. It’s unprecedented for AMC to receive 110,000 contacts in four weeks about a private theatre rental, based only on word of mouth and organic publicity, and we are excited about and appreciative of the interest this has sparked among AMC guests.”

