Hulu isn’t going to let “The Baby-Sitters Club” and “Nancy Drew” have all the attention, and the platform has “The Hardy Boys” on standby to premiere in December. The series adaptation is based on the best-selling books by Franklin W. Dixon, and the first season will launch on Hulu on December 5th.

In the new series, brothers Frank and Joe Hardy are played by Rohan Campbell and Alexander Elliot, respectively. The cast also includes Adam Swain, Alexandra Beaton, Atticus Mitchell, Cristian Perri, James Tupper, Janet Porter, Keana Lyn Bastidas, Laara Sadiq, Linda Thorson, Riley O’Donnell, and Stephen R. Hart.

The show’s description reads, “After a family tragedy strikes, Frank Hardy, 16, and his brother Joe, 12, are forced to move from the big city to their parent’s hometown of Bridgeport for the summer. Staying with their Aunt Trudy (Bea Santos), Frank and Joe’s quiet summer quickly comes to a halt when they discover their dad, detective Fenton Hardy (James Tupper) has taken on a secret investigation. Realizing that their Dad may be onto something the boys take it upon themselves to start an investigation of their own, and suddenly everyone in town is a suspect.”

If you’re a fan of teen detectives, then you might want to set a reminder to catch “Nancy Drew” when she returns for Season 2 on The CW. That series is slated to return on January 20th, and the season premiere will follow the Season 5 premiere of the hit YA drama “Riverdale.”

Hulu released the first look trailer on social media to announce the premiere date. The video’s description on YouTube adds, “Every town has its secrets. When the Hardy boys, Frank (16) and Joe (12), arrive in Bridgeport, they set out to uncover the truth behind the recent tragedy that has changed their lives, and in doing so, uncover something much more sinister. Something only they can stop.”

