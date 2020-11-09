The reigning queen of Halloween on Instagram, Vanessa Hudgens, is shifting gears and returning to the “Princess Switch” franchise on Netflix. This year, Hudgens is starring in “Princess Switch 2: Switched Again,” and she plays three roles in the movie, not just two.

The description reads, “Can Stacy and Margaret pull off ANOTHER switch so Margaret can spend more time with Kevin, just ahead of her of coronation? Or will a new lookalike, party girl Fiona, foil their holiday plans? The Princess Switch: Switched Again, starring Vanessa Hudgens, Vanessa Hudgens and…Vanessa Hudgens.”

You can’t go wrong with adding another Vanessa Hudgens to the screen, and fans should be happy to see that another installment in the holiday rom-com franchise is releasing so early in the season. The trailer stated the sequel will release on the platform on November 19th, which just less than two weeks away at this point.

Mike Rohl directed the first installment, simply called “The Princess Switch,” which featured Vanessa Hudgens, Sam Palladio, and Nick Sagar. Rohl returned to direct the sequel, which was also written by Robin Bernheim and Megan Metzger.

Nick Sagar and Suanne Braun also star in “The Princess Switch 2: Switched Again.”

If you are a fan of the genre, “Dash & Lily” is slated to premiere on Netflix on November 10th, and features Austin Abrams, Dante Brown, Midori Francis, Troy Iwata, and Agneeta Thacker. You can also watch “Holidate,” starring Emma Roberts, Luke Bracey, Andrew Bachelor, Jessica Capshaw, Manish Dayal, Alex Moffat, Jake Manley, Cynthy Wu, Frances Fisher, and Kristin Chenoweth, which is also available on Netflix.

Netflix released the first look trailer on social media on Monday afternoon. If you missed the promotional video you can watch the trailer below for a look at all three Hudgens, as well as the supporting cast.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.