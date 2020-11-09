HBO is producing a film adaptation of “OSLO.” The project was announced today by Tara Grace, Senior Vice President, HBO Programming and Films. Filming is currently underway in Prague, and the movie is scheduled to air on HBO and HBO Max next year.

The network’s description reads, “Adapted from the Tony Award-winning play of the same name, the film is based on a true story of negotiations between implacable enemies — the secret back-channel talks, unlikely friendships and quiet heroics of a small but committed group of Israelis, Palestinians and one Norwegian couple that led to the 1993 Oslo Peace Accords.”

Tony Award winner J.T. Rogers wrote the adaptation and also wrote the stage play. Tony Award winner Bartlett Sher serves as director on the project, with Emmy winning and Academy Award-nominated Marc Platt, Academy Award nominee Kristie Macosko Krieger, Academy Award winner Steven Spielberg, and David Litvak attached as executive producers.

OSLO stars Ruth Wilson as Mona Juul, a Norwegian foreign minister; Andrew Scott as Terje Rød-Larsen, a Norwegian sociologist and Mona’s husband; Salim Dau as Ahmed Qurie, Finance Minister of the PLO; Waleed Zuaiter as Hassan Asfour, Qurie’s associate & PLO liaison; Jeff Wilbusch as Uri Savir, Director General of the Israeli Foreign Ministry; Igal Naor as Joel Singer, Legal adviser to the Israeli Foreign Ministry; Dov Glickman as Yair Hirschfield, Israeli Professor of Economics; Rotem Keinan as Ron Pundak, Hirschfield’s associate and fellow Israeli professor; Itzik Cohen as Yossi Beilin, Israeli Deputy Foreign Minister; Tobias Zilliacus as Jan Egeland, Norwegian State Secretary; and Sasson Gabai as Shimon Peres, Foreign Minister of the State of Israel.

“In collaboration with Steven, Kristie, Marc, and Bold Films, we’re delighted to work with J.T. and Bartlett to adapt their inspiring Tony Award-winning story for the screen,” said Tara Grace. “Recounting the remarkable feat of two diametrically opposed sides coming together to find common ground, OSLO’s themes are especially pertinent, and we couldn’t be more pleased to have so many revered artisans on both sides of the camera working together to bring this to life.”

“My memory of seeing ‘Oslo’ on the stage for the first time is still so vivid,” said Kristie Macosko Krieger. “I felt then what I feel now – this is a powerful and necessary story for our times. I’m excited to be working with Steven, Marc, HBO and Bold Films, along with our incredible cast and creatives, to bring this story to an expanded global audience.”

OSLO is executive produced by Steven Spielberg and Kristie Macosko Krieger of DreamWorks Pictures, David Litvak of Bold Films, and Marc Platt; Writer/co-executive producer, J.T. Rogers; Director/co-executive producer, Bartlett Sher; Co-executive producer, Cambra Overend; Producer, Mark Taylor; Producers for Marc Platt Productions, Jared LeBoff and Adam Siegel; Producers for Bold Films, Michel Litvak, Gary Michael Walters, and Svetlana Metkina.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.