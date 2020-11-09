Neon Pictures announced that the studio would release “Ammonite” on PVOD platforms on December 3rd, just a few weeks after the film hits theaters. The highly-anticipated bio-drama is still on track to release in select theaters this weekend, but soon everyone will have a chance to watch the movie from the safety of their couch. The film was an official selection of the 2020 Cannes Film Festival, as well as the Telluride Film Festival and Toronto International Film Festival.

The official synopsis reads, “In the 1840s, acclaimed self-taught paleontologist Mary Anning works alone on the wild and brutal Southern English coastline of Lyme Regis. The days of her famed discoveries behind her, she now hunts for common fossils to sell to rich tourists to support herself and her ailing widowed mother. When one such tourist, Roderick Murchison, arrives in Lyme on the first leg of a European tour, he entrusts Mary with the care of his young wife Charlotte, who is recuperating from a personal tragedy. Mary, whose life is a daily struggle on the poverty line, cannot afford to turn him down but, proud and relentlessly passionate about her work, she clashes with her unwanted guest. They are two women from utterly different worlds. Yet despite the chasm between their social spheres and personalities, Mary and Charlotte discover they can each offer what the other has been searching for: the realization that they are not alone. It is the beginning of a passionate and all-consuming love affair that will defy all social bounds and alter the course of both lives irrevocably.”

Francis Lee wrote and directed “Ammonite,” which stars Kate Winslet, Saoirse Ronan, and Gemma Jones. The film also features James McArdle, Alec Secareanu, and Fiona Shaw.

Moviegoers can check local listings to see if the romantic-drama is playing in their location. The film is opening against the Blumhoue thriller “Freaky,” starring Kathryn Newton, Vince Vaughn, Celeste O’Connor, Misha Osherovich, Uriah Shelton, Alan Ruck, Katie Finneran, and Dana Drori.

You can keep track of the ongoing box office delays, and check on the new release dates that have been confirmed by the studios.

