Disney+ is launching an original six-part docu-series called “On Pointe,” which will premiere exclusively on the service on December 18th.

The description reads, “On Pointe captures a season in New York City’s world renowned School of American Ballet (SAB). Featuring unprecedented access to one of the top youth ballet institutions in the world, the series follows the lives of the students ages 8 to 18 pursuing their dreams to become ballet dancers. While older students from all over the country rigorously train for professional careers, younger students from New York City are put through their paces as they rehearse and perform in New York City Ballet’s holiday classic “George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker” onstage at Lincoln Center.”

The series is produced by Imagine Documentaries and DCTV, with Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Sara Bernstein, and Justin Wilkes executive producing from Imagine Entertainment. The platform also stated that Matthew O’Neill would serve as executive producer from DCTV.

Directed and produced by Larissa Bills, “On Pointe” premieres Friday, December 18th, with all episodes streaming only on Disney+.

Disney+ is also working on the all-new original movie “Sneakerella,” starring Chosen Jacobs and Lexi Underwood, alongside four-time NBA Champion John Salley. Jane Startz and Rachel Watanabe-Batton serve as executive producers on that project, with co-executive producer Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum who will also direct the film.

The “Sneakerella” description adds, “Set in the avant-garde street-sneaker subculture of New York City, “Sneakerella” introduces El (Jacobs), an aspiring sneaker designer from Queens who works as a stock boy in the shoe store that once belonged to his late mother. El hides his artistic talent from his overburdened stepfather and two mean-spirited stepbrothers who constantly stomp on any opportunity that comes his way. When El meets Kira King (Underwood), the fiercely independent daughter of legendary basketball star and sneaker tycoon Darius King (Salley), sparks fly as the two bond over their mutual affinity for sneakers. With a little nudge from his best friend and a sprinkle of Fairy Godfather magic, El finds the courage to use his talent to pursue his dream of becoming a ‘legit’ sneaker designer in the industry.”

