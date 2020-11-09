STX films started teasing “Gunpowder Milkshake,” a new action-thriller starring Karen Gillan, Lena Headey, Carla Gugino, Michelle Yeoh, and Angela Bassett. Navot Papushado directed the film, working from a script written with Ehud Lavski.

Andrew Rona and Alex Heineman produced the project, which doesn’t have a release date at this time, but the studio did say that it was “Coming Soon.” Release dates are changing week-to-week because of the ongoing health crisis, so fans of the genre should just keep the film on their radar for now. We might get a trailer for “Gunpowder Milkshake” some time over the next few weeks with a more specific date.

The official description reads, “Sam (Karen Gillan) was only 12 years old when her mother Scarlet (Lena Headey), an elite assassin, was forced to abandon her. Sam was raised by The Firm, the ruthless crime syndicate her mother worked for. Now, 15 years later, Sam has followed in her mother’s footsteps and grown into a fierce hit-woman. She uses her “talents” to clean up The Firm’s most dangerous messes. She’s as efficient as she is loyal.”

The studio added, “But when a high-risk job goes wrong, Sam must choose between serving The Firm and protecting the life of an innocent 8-year-old girl – Emily (Chloe Colemaan). With a target on her back, Sam has only one chance to survive: Reunite with her mother and her lethal associates: The Librarians (Angela Bassett, Michelle Yeoh and Carla Gugino). These three generations of women must now learn to trust each other, stand up to The Firm and their army of henchmen, and raise hell against those who could take everything from them.”

You can check out the trio of images that the studio released today to get a preview of the film.

STXfilms teases the cast of #GunpowderMilkshake, a new action-thriller from director Navot Papushado. pic.twitter.com/zJQLRsjFtP — Slanted (@theslanted) November 9, 2020

