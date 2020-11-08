Another slow weekend at the box office plagued theaters across the country, with smaller would-be limited releases hoping to fill in for the missing tentpoles. There are two films set to release next week, for now, so moviegoers can check their local listings to see if theaters are open in their area, and if the movies are playing.

The comedy “The War with Grandpa” jumped to the top of the domestic chart this week with a $1.5M weekend across 2,348 locations. After a month in theaters, the movie has made over $13M domestically and $20.3M worldwide. Tim Hill directed “The War with Grandpa,” which features Robert De Niro, Uma Thurman, and Rob Riggle.

Open Road Films’ “Honest Thief” remained in second-place with a $1.1M weekend across 2,217 locations. Now in its fifth week in theaters, the thriller has made $11M domestically and $20.1M worldwide. Mark Williams directed “Honest Thief,” which stars Liam Neeson, Kate Walsh, and Jai Courtney.

“Tenet,” which finally announced a digital release date, made $905K across 1,412 locations. The film crossed the $350M mark worldwide, and brought in $55M domestically. Christopher Nolan wrote and directed “Tenet,” and the movie stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, and Elizabeth Debicki.

Disney re-released “Toy Story” this weekend to capitalize on the empty release schedule, and the animated-classic brought in an estimated $505K at 2,102 locations.

20th Century Studios’ “The Empty Man” made another $277K across 1,243 locations. The thriller hit theaters three weeks ago and has made $3M globally since its debut. David Prior directed “The Empty Man,” which features James Badge Dale, Stephen Root, and Joel Courtney.

Not making the Top Five but worth mentioning is the new thriller “The Dark and the Wicked,” which made $65K across 68 locations. Bryan Bertino directed the movie, which stars Marin Ireland, Michael Abbott Jr., and Xander Berkeley.

There are two larger releases on the schedule next week. Universal Pictures and Blumhouse are releasing “Freaky,” a body-swap thriller, on November 13th. The movie stars Kathryn Newton, Vince Vaughn, Celeste O’Connor, Misha Osherovich, Uriah Shelton, Alan Ruck, Katie Finneran, and Dana Drori. The bio-drama “Ammonite,” from writer and director Francis Lee, is also releasing next weekend. The possible award-winner stars Kate Winslet, Saoirse Ronan, and Gemma Jones.

