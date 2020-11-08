PlayStation fans hoping to unbox a PS5 on launch day will have to shop online. Sony stated that all launch day consoles would be sold through online retailers this year because of the ongoing health crisis, with the policy going into effect across all regions.

In a blogpost, Sid Shuman explained, “Hi all – the launch of the PlayStation 5 console on November 12 (or November 19, depending on your region) is almost upon us! In the interest of keeping our gamers, retailers, and staff safe amidst COVID-19, today we are confirming that all day-of launch sales will be conducted through the online stores of our retail partners.”

Shuman added, “No units will be available in-store for purchase on launch day (November 12 or November 19, depending on your region) – please don’t plan on camping out or lining up at your local retailer on launch day in hopes of finding a PS5 console for purchase. Be safe, stay home, and place your order online.”

Anyone that pre-ordered a console for pick-up should contact the retailer to pick up the console at an appointment time. The procedure could differ between retailers, so get in touch with them early, and know the details. You do not want to wait until the last minute to find out there’s a 3-day long line.

Sony made the confirmation on social media, telling followers, “Update: All PS5 console sales on launch day, November 12 or November 19 depending on your region, will be online-only. No units will be available in-store for purchase.”

Many of the PS5 games, controllers, and other accessories are in-stock at online retailers, but the consoles themselves are still selling out quickly.

If you haven’t been able to find a console online, or if you were planning on simply hitting the store on launch day, you can ask for an email notification when they are back in stock right here on Amazon.

