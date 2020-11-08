If you didn’t catch the live-action “Mulan” on Disney+ or other streaming services, the 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD versions are releasing on November 10th. The film will also be available in a two-movie collection, which will include the Blu-ray DVD and digital copy of the live-action “Mulan” and the animated classic,

Niki Caro directed the live-action adaptation of the story, which stars Yifei Liu, Donnie Yen, Jason Scott Lee, Yoson An, Gong Li, and Jet Li.

If you prefer the digital version, you can find it right here on Prime Video and iTunes.

The description reads, “When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father. Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honored warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation…and a proud father.”

Disney decided to skip a theatrical release for “Mulan” this year because of the ongoing health crisis. The film released on Disney+ as a paid-extra, but now everyone can enjoy the latest adaptation on the platform of their choice.

Disney next release is Pixar’s “Soul,” which is also skipping theaters and releasing on Disney+ in December. Pete Docter, the Academy Award-winning director behind “Inside Out” and “Up,” directed the film with co-director and writer Kemp Powers. The movie features the voice talents of Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey, Phylicia Rashad, Ahmir Questlove Thompson, Angela Bassett, and Daveed Diggs. The film also features original jazz music by globally renowned musician Jon Batiste and a score composed by Oscar winners Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.

Slanted sometimes uses affiliate links and may earn a commission if you purchase items through those links.