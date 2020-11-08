Epic and Disney partnered for a special offering for “Fortnite” players, which can give them full access to the Disney+ catalogue. A new promotion, running from November 11th through December 31st, allows Fortnite that make a real-money purchase in-game to receive up to two months of Disney+ for free.

The offer is good in participating territories across North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand where Disney+ is available. The deal is currently for new Disney+ subscribers, and is part of the long-standing relationship between Epic Games and Disney, which has allowed collaboration and crossovers like the recent Marvel events. Fortnite’s latest season includes several Marvel properties, like Iron Man, Groot, and more. The game boasts a player base of more than 350M players worldwide, and anyone 18+ that is new to Disney+ to take advantage of the offer.

If you haven’t tried Disney+ yet, then you might want to jump on the promotion. Disney+ is the home of all things Disney, Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars, and National Geographic, and Disney+ also features “The Simpsons” library, “Hamilton,” and “The Mandalorian,” which recently returned for a second season.

“We’re always looking for ways to add value for our Fortnite players, whether it’s with gameplay or other types of entertainment experiences,” said Adam Sussman, President of Epic Games. “Extending our partnership with Disney lets us further expand on that value, unlocking an incredible amount of entertainment for our players on Disney’s growing streaming platform, and just in time for The Mandalorian Season 2.”

“After years of a strong relationship between Disney and Epic, we’re excited to expand on our collaboration with the new Disney+ Fortnite offer,” said Michael Paull, President of Disney+. “We’re coming up on the 1-year anniversary of Disney+ and delighted to mark the occasion by extending the Disney+ experience and incredible content to Fortnite’s passionate fans.”

The announcement added, “Players can claim the Disney+ Fortnite offer by visiting a redemption website following their Fortnite real-money purchase. To redeem the offer, eligible new Disney+ subscribers will be required to set up a Disney+ account. The offer rolls into a Disney+ subscription.”

