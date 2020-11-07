Earlier this week, Amazon Prime Video announced the acquisition of the series “Tell Me Your Secrets.” The upcoming thriller stars Lily Rabe, Amy Brenneman, Hamish Linklater, and Enrique Murciano, and the 10 episode drama revolves around a trio of characters, each with a mysterious and troubling past.

The description reads, “Emma (Rabe) is a young woman who once looked into the eyes of a dangerous killer, John (Linklater) is a former serial predator desperate to find redemption, and Mary (Brenneman) is a grieving mother obsessed with finding her missing daughter. As each of them is pushed to the edge, the truth about their pasts and motives grows ever murkier, blurring the lines between victim and perpetrator.”

The series also features Stella Baker, Elliot Fletcher, Xavier Samuel, Chiara Aurelia, Ashley Madekwe, Bryant Tardy. Marque Richardson, Katherine Willis, Richard Thomas, Emryi Crutchfield, and Charles Esten. Prime Video also confirmed that Saul Barlow will appear in recurring roles.

“Tell Me Your Secrets” is co-produced by Bruna Papandrea’s Made Up Stories and Turner’s Studio T. In addition to serving as creator and writer, Harriet Warner (Dangerous Liaisons) is also an executive producer along with Papandrea (The Undoing, Big Little Lies) and Casey Haver (Queen America) for Made Up Stories, and John Polson (Elementary) who also directed the series.

Amazon did not confirm a release date for the series at this time, but more information and teaser trailers will be released over the next few months. The company did announce that the series will premiere in 2021 on Prime Video in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Other regions will have to keep the show on their radar.

If you’re done streaming the latest episodes of “The Boys,” “Welcome to the Blumhouse,” and “Truth Seekers” on Prime Video, you can catch movies like “Uncle Frank” and “Sylvie’s Love,” two highly anticipated dramas that will be available on Prime Video. You can check out all the recent releases right here on Amazon.

