If you’re looking for a spy-thriller to stream next week, keep “Alex Rider” on your radar. The show, which is the first Original series from IMDb TV, Amazon’s free streaming service, is based on the best-selling book franchise written by Anthony Horowitz, which has sold over 20M copies worldwide.

The show’s description reads, “The series follows Alex Rider, a London based teenager who has unknowingly been trained since childhood for the dangerous world of espionage. Pressured to help investigate his uncle’s death, and how it connects to the assassination of two high-profile billionaires, Alex reluctantly assumes a new identity and goes undercover in a remote boarding school called Point Blanc. Isolated far above the snowline in the French Alps, Point Blanc claims to set the troubled teenage children of the ultra-rich back onto the right track. As Alex digs deeper, he discovers the students are in fact the subjects of a disturbing plan which Alex will have to risk his life to stop.”

If you like to read the original work before seeing the adaptation, you can find the novels right here on Amazon. The season is based on the second book in the franchise, Point Blank.

For fans of the franchise, all episodes will be released on November 13, 2020 on IMDb TV. The platform released a second trailer to tease the big release date. If you missed the promotional video on social media this week, you can watch the video below for a quick preview of the cast and story before the episodes release on IMDb TV.

The video’s description on YouTube adds, “When Alex Rider learns that his Uncle Ian was killed in the line of duty as a British spy – and not a car accident like he’s been told – everything changes for this otherwise normal teen. Alex is soon approached by Alan Blunt, head of a top-secret offshoot of MI6 known as The Department, who reveals that he’s been unknowingly trained since childhood for the dangerous world of espionage. Pressured to leave his old life behind, Alex goes undercover to investigate the connection between the deaths of two billionaires and a remote boarding school called Point Blanc. Upon arrival, he discovers that the students are subjects in the megalomaniacal school director’s plan led to gain control of their families’ business empires. Aided by his classmate Kyra, best friend Tom, and his au pair Jack, Alex exposes the plot’s global network and begins his career as MI6’s youngest covert asset.”

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.

Slanted sometimes uses affiliate links and may earn a commission if you purchase items through those links.