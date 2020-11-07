WWE Survivor Series will host the Undertaker’s Final Farewell, currently slated for November 22nd at 7 pm ET and streaming live around the world on WWE Network. The event will celebrate the Phenom’s legendary 30-year career with fans, while also offering a long list of exciting matchups.

The network stated, “One of the most iconic Superstars in WWE history and a pop culture phenomenon, Undertaker made his WWE debut at Survivor Series on November 22, 1990. From his debut with Brother Love to his critically-acclaimed match vs. AJ Styles at this year’s WrestleMania, Undertaker has participated in some of the greatest matches in history against Hall of Famers such as Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Triple H, Shawn Michaels and Mick Foley; had multiple WWE Championship reigns; and held an unmatched and astounding undefeated streak at WrestleMania that lasted 21 years.”

As part of Undertaker’s Final Farewell and 30th anniversary, WWE is celebrating “30 Years of the Deadman” throughout November, including recently debuted documentaries “Meeting The Undertaker“ and “WWE Untold: The Phenom and The Legend Killer” on WWE Network as well as “The Mortician: The Story of Paul Bearer” premiering this Sunday, November 8th, and “Brothers of Destruction,” which premiered in October at the Austin Film Festival, and will stream on WWE Network on November 15th. The Undertaker will also be a special guest on “Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions” immediately following Survivor Series.

In addition to Undertaker’s Final Farewell, WWE Survivor Series’ matchups include WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns taking on WWE Champion Randy Orton; Raw Women’s Champion Asuka vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks; Raw Tag Team Champions The New Day against SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits; United States Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn; as well as men’s and women’s 5-on-5 Survivor Series Elimination matches.

