Razer introduced the Razer Book 13 this week, which features an ultra-mobile and professional design. The laptop boasts the world’s thinnest 13.4” display bezels according to the company, and the new model comes equipped with an 11th Gen Intel Core processor with Intel Iris Xe graphics.

“Since the launch of the first Razer Blade in 2011, Razer has built a legacy on delivering the highest performing gaming laptops to the delight of our fans worldwide. Today we are excited to announce Razer is breaking into the productivity space the same way we broke into laptop gaming: With a bang,” said Brad Wildes, Senior Vice President & General Manager of Razer’ Systems business unit. “The new Razer Book 13 is the culmination of a decade’s worth of experience in developing and crafting high-end gaming machines. Sleek, powerful, and compact, the Razer Book 13 breaks out from the boring crowd and delivers prosumers an experience not yet realized in a work laptop.”

The Razer Book 13 is more focused on work and creative endeavors than gaming, and is outfitted in the company’s popular mercury white finish. The Razer Book 13 is compact, weighing in at under 3 lbs, and measures only .6” thin. The design makes the laptop incredibly portable, and the keyboard features per-key Razer Chroma RGB backlighting that can be customized to highlight essential keys, or turned off when in the classroom or office.

Along the keyboard’s sides are two speakers, both powered with smart amp technology and featuring THX Spatial Audio. THX Spatial Audio is also available for listening over 3.5mm headphones if you prefer to keep all the sounds to yourself. The large glass touchpad features Windows Precision Drivers, which have become the go-to favorites on laptops over the last few years.

The 11th Gen Intel Core processor options include the Intel Core i7-1165G7, which is capable of up to 4.7GHz clock speeds with Intel Turbo Boost. The new Intel Core processor comes with the new and improved Iris Xe integrated graphics, and while they aren’t exactly AAA game-ready, they are powerful enough for content creators on the go. The processor is cooled with a unique vapor chamber cooling solution from Razer, which reduces ambient heat and noise emissions, which will help keep boost clocks up and running. The Razer Book 13 also comes with up to 16GB of memory, and is equipped with up to 512GB of SSD storage.

Razer also stated that touch-enabled models would feature Intel Evo platform verification, which offers instant wake technology to resume work in less than a second. Other features include consistent responsiveness on battery, no less than 9 hours of real-world battery life on designs with FHD displays, and four or more hours of battery life in a 30-minute charge.

“Enabled by intensive co-engineering support and verified to be the best thin and light laptops for getting things done, Intel Evo platforms set a higher bar for the experiences people should expect from their laptop,” said Joshua Newman, vice president, Intel Client Computing Group and general manager of Mobile Innovation, Intel. “Intel Evo verified designs like the new Razer Book 13 are engineered to help remove lag, distractions and dependency on battery chargers – ensuring exceptional experiences from anywhere.”

One of the standout features on the Razer Book 13 is the custom calibrated 13.4” display, which again promises the “world’s thinnest bezels” on any 13.4” panel. The display also provides a 16:10 aspect ratio to take full advantage of the Intel Iris Xe graphics.

Buyers can choose between a Full HD+ non-touch configuration, right up to a UHD+ touch configuration. Each display is custom calibrated from the factory and each covering 100% of the SRGB color space. The company also stated that the touch configurations of the Razer Book 13 features Gorilla Glass 6 with an anti-reflective coating for increased durability and visibility. At the top of the display, you’ll find an HD webcam with a 4-mic array with Windows Hello integration.

As we mentioned earlier, there are plenty of ports on this ultraportable. Users can take advantage of two Thunderbolt 4 ports (USB-C), a USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 port, a 3.5mm combo port, and a full-sized HDMI 2.0 port. The laptop also comes equipped with a microSD card slot to quickly expand storage or transfer files from a camera or phone. Internally, the Razer Book 13 features the Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX 201 wireless card with the latest wireless protocols, including Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1.

The Razer Book 13 Intel Core i5 configuration starts at $1,199 and will be available in November 2020. The Razer Book 13 Intel Core i7 configurations start at $1599.

When Razer announces a new laptop, it’s always good to check on the recent releases to see the new prices. You can compare models and pricing on Razer’s official storefront right here on Amazon.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.

Slanted sometimes uses affiliate links and may earn a commission if you purchase items through those links.