Netflix is already working on the next Harlan Coben adaptation. Nicola Shindler, Harlan Coben, Danny Brocklehurst, Richard Fee, and Netflix are collaborating on their fourth drama, based on the bestselling novel Stay Close. Cush Jumbo, James Nesbitt, and Richard Armitage will star in the series, which also features Sarah Parish.

The team behind “The Stranger” and “Safe” are producing the new eight-part drama, and the story follows three key characters whose dark secrets resurface, setting off a chain of events that threatens to destroy their lives.

Netflix’s “The Stranger” debuted on Netflix earlier this year, and “Stay Close” reunites Nicola Shindler and Richard Fee as executive producers, alongside creator Harlan Coben and Danny Brocklehurst, who is lead writer again. In keeping with previous adaptations, “Stay Close” will relocate the story from the US to UK shores.

The description reads, “With trademark thrills, gripping suspense, and a crime to solve, Stay Close questions how much you really know someone. Three people living comfortable lives each conceal dark secrets that even the closest to them would never suspect; Megan (Jumbo), a working mother of three; Ray (Armitage), the once promising documentary photographer, now stuck in a dead-end job pandering to celebrity-obsessed rich kids, and Broome (Nesbitt), a detective who’s unable to let go of a missing person’s cold case. Lorraine (Parish), an old friend from Megan’s past, delivers some shocking news which will impact on all three characters. As the past comes back to haunt them, threatening to ruin their lives and the lives of those around them, what will be their next move?”

Cush Jumbo said, “I’m so excited to work alongside Netflix, Nicola and the whole team on Stay Close. Can’t wait to get my teeth into such a brilliant British thriller.”

“The team at RED are a northern powerhouse of world-class TV. They are a benchmark for quality drama, and I’m thrilled to be part of such a great production,” James Nesbitt added. “The scripts drew me in from the get-go and I am looking forward to starting filming.”

Richard Armitage said in a statement, “I can’t wait to return to Manchester to work with Nicola, Danny, Harlan and the team again. I love Harlan’s style and this plot and character will be brilliantly challenging. At a time when we have remained apart; ‘Stay Close’ promises to break all the rules.”

Harlan Coben also released a statement on the adaptation, adding “I am so happy and excited to Stay Close (pun intended) with Danny Brocklehurst, Nicola Shindler and Richard Fee — the same team that made The Stranger, Safe and The Five. And talk about a dream-come-true cast – Cush Jumbo, an incendiary and awesome talent; Jimmy Nesbitt, a legendary actor I always wanted to collaborate with; and wow, Richard Armitage back again! Netflix has been a wonderful home, and from what I’ve seen so far, Stay Close will be our most gripping and binge-able series yet.”

“Stay Close” is the latest Netflix project for Harlan Coben, as part of his current five-year deal with the streamer to develop 14 of his titles into film and TV dramas, which includes Polish original “The Woods,” Spanish original “The Innocent” starring Mario Casas and directed by Oriol Paulo, the film “Six Years,” written and directed by David Ayer, and “Gone for Good,” which is currently filming in France.

“Stay Close” is the fourth collaboration for Nicola Shindler, Harlan Coben, Danny Brocklehurst and Richard Fee and RED Production Company, following the success of “The Five, “Safe” with Michael C. Hall, and “The Stranger,” starring Richard Armitage and Jennifer Saunders.

