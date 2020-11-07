Noomi Rapace will star in the Netflix adaptation of Jerker Virdborg’s Black Crab novel. Award winner Adam Berg is attached to direct the movie, which will be Rapace’s return to Scandinavia and her native country Sweden, after spending the last ten years abroad starring in films and series.

Fans might know Rapace best from her work in “Prometheus,” “Sherlock Holmes,” and “What Happened to Monday,” as well as her independent films “Daisy Diamond” and “Beyond.” The actor recently stars in “The Secrets We Keep” and will be seen in “Lamb” in 2021, as well as on the Prime Video series “Jack Ryan.”

Berg wrote also wrote the script, working from Virdborg’s novel.

The description reads, “Black Crab is a Scandinavian action thriller set in a post-apocalyptic world torn apart by climate change and war. During an endless winter, six soldiers are sent on a dangerous mission across the frozen sea to transport a package that could finally end the war. Equipped with ice skates, unaware of what they’re carrying, or who they can trust, the mission challenges their beliefs and forces them to ask: what are they willing to sacrifice for their own survival?”

Noomi spoke about the project in a statement saying, “I’m very excited to come back to Sweden and do Black Crab. My first Swedish film in … years . Can’t wait to get suited up and go on this journey – explore human shadows and slide through broken dreams and a world on edge. Survival to what price?”

David Kosse, Vice President International Original Film at Netflix added, “This project combines so many great attributes: a compelling story, a strong creative team and of course an incredibly talented lead actress. We are looking forward to a great collaboration with Adam and the team at Indio and are confident that our members in Sweden and the rest of the world will enjoy this movie.”

“As a Swede you grow up knowing you live in a country of peace and equality, all in all life’s good and safe here. But lately we have all learned how fragile our societies are due to pandemics, civil wars, global warming and economic chaos. How would it be to wake up one day in a totally destroyed and war torn Sweden? Producing Black Crab is about flipping the coin and from a Scandinavian perspective show what happens to humanity when chaos arrives. It’s a big production and a great challenge and thanks to Netflix we can tell this Swedish story to a global audience.”, says Mattias Montero, Founder and Producer, Indio.

The feature film is produced by Malin Idevall together with Mattias Montero and directed by Adam Berg. “Black Crab” will be Berg’s first full-length feature as director and writer. Previous works include Philips “Carousel” winner of Grand Prix in Cannes, Assassin Creed “Black Flag” and Happiness “All Apologies”.

Black Crab will release globally on Netflix in 2022.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.