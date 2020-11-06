STXfilms announced that Grammy Award-winning artist Offset would star in the film “American Sole,” joining Pete Davidson, O’Shea Jackson Jr., and Camila Mendes. The announcement was made by Adam Fogelson, chairman, STXfilms Motion Picture Group.

Offset is a member of the group Migos, and he joins the project both as a star as well as the curator and executive producer of the American Sole: The Soundtrack Album, which will include at least one original song by the artist. Offset will collaborate with director Ian Edelman and Music Supervisor and STX Music Executive Jason Markey to create music for the project. This collaboration will mark the first time that Offset will write, perform, and curate as a solo artist for a major motion picture.

Mendes currently stars as Veronica Lodge in the hit CW series “Riverdale.” Davidson recently starred in Judd Apatow’s “The King of Staten Island” with Bel Powley and Ricky Velez, and is expected to play Blackguard in the upcoming film “The Suicide Squad.” Davidson also appears on Saturday Night Live.

The description reads, “American Sole follows two twenty-somethings (Davidson and Jackson) with mountains of college debt who use the fast cash of after-market sneaker reselling to achieve their American dream. But when their startup runs out of cash and a shady investor is their only way out, the dream quickly becomes a nightmare.”

Offset is set to play a computer engineer who becomes critical to the storyline.

“To have Offset joining our team is a dream scenario,” said Fogelson. “Offset’s character is important to the storyline and we couldn’t be more excited to have him working with us behind the scenes as he works with Ian and the team at STX to help us define the sound of this film. We could not be in better hands.”

“This is my first feature film as an actor. After doing NCIS, I knew I wanted to do more acting. Landing this role in American Sole is dope,” said Offset. “Not only do I get to star in the movie, but I get to bring my skills to the table as the curator and Executive Producer for the soundtrack. I’m bringing my world to the big screen. I hope the world is ready. “

American Sole is written and will be directed by Ian Edelman and produced by Kevin Hart through his production company, HartBeat. Hart will be joined as producer by Jake Stein through his Scondo Productions label, and NBA All-Star Chris Paul, who produces through his Ohh Dip!!! Productions banner. “American Sole” marks Paul’s first feature film as producer. HartBeat’s Bryan Smiley is executive producing. Drew Simon and Patricia Braga will oversee the project for STXfilms.

STX is selling offshore rights to the film at the AFM next week.

