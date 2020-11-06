Warner Bros. Pictures’ “Tenet” was supposed to rekindle the box office after theaters closed because of the ongoing health crisis. While that never happened, the studio is finally ready to release the film on 4K, Blu Ray, DVD, and digital platforms, starting on December 15th. Christopher Nolan directed the international spy-thriller, which features John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Clémence Poésy, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh.

The movie’s official description reads, “John David Washington is the new Protagonist in Christopher Nolan’s original sci-fi action spectacle “Tenet.” Armed with only one word—Tenet—and fighting for the survival of the entire world, the Protagonist journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real time. Not time travel. Inversion.”

“Tenet” wasn’t a bust at the box office, even with the consistent theater closings around the world. The film had a $20M domestic opening across 2,810 locations and went on to make almost $54M. Internationally, where countries struggled with fewer infections than the United States, the film made over $293M. With a worldwide total of $347M, it’s probably the best the studio could have hoped for considering the circumstances.

The December release date means that the movie will be ready to stream over the holidays. Disney recently removed “Death on the Nile” and “Free Guy” from the winter schedule, leaving “Wonder Woman 1984” as the last remaining potential blockbuster in 2020. Other Warner Bros. Pictures films, like “Dune,” were already moved to 2021.

The domestic box office release schedule changes from week-to-week, so it’s unclear which films will be competing with the “Tenet” digital release date. If theaters remained closed in your area, you can set a reminder to stream the movie online for something new to watch over a holiday weekend.

