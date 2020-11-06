In a surprise move that could influence the online Twitch and YouTube community, famous streamer Imane “Pokimane” Anys announced a $5 donation cap on her incoming stream donations.

The influencer and social media star announced the limitation on Twitter, telling followers, “Worked with streamlabs to create a donation cap of $5 for my channel! Thank you for supporting me to the point where I consider anything more than that unnecessary. To anyone that was more generous- please support growing channels, charities, and treat yourselves.”

The limit will put a significant damper on Pokimane’s donations, but like most content creators, she has already divested her income with sponsors, ads, and general subscriptions.

If you’re new to the system, donations are direct payments to an online streamer. These donations can run from a few dollars to thousands of dollars from fans.

The donation system is a double-edged sword that often creates genuine problems with both the giver and recipient of huge sums. Women are often accused of preying on viewers, creating a persona that’s both relatable and obtainable for deep-pocketed donors. Large donations could also create a power-struggle between the two parties, with donors hoping that a sizable donation will build a relationship that extends beyond Twitch or YouTube.

On the opposite side of the coin, some viewers feel that a large donation entitles them to exclusive access to a content creator. If a man or woman doesn’t return the money, then there is some kind of unspoken social code that requires the recipient to broaden their relationship, or single out the gift-giver from others that watch their content. All around, it creates a lot of problems, which might be what Pokimane is trying to avoid now that she doesn’t rely on the income.

Pokimane may have grown beyond donations, but many content creators still rely on the mechanic while building their brand. It would be nice to see other famous faces on the internet take the high-road and limit fans’ donations if they can afford it.

In the end, it’s also a pretty powerful move. While Pokimane still relies on viewers, limiting donations puts a stronger focus on her content, rather than anyone just offering her money.

