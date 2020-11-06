Disney is delaying more releases from 20th Century Studios. The company removed “Death on the Nile” and the action-comedy “Free Guy” from the 2020 schedule this week, leaving more empty weekends on the winter schedule.

“Free Guy” was scheduled to release on December 11th but will now sit in limbo until the studio announces a new release date. Shawn Levy directed the comedy, working from a story by Matt Lieberman and a screenplay by Lieberman and Zak Penn. The movie stars Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer, Joe Keery, Lil Rel Howery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, and Taika Waititi.

The description reads, “A bank teller who discovers he is actually a background player in an open-world video game, decides to become the hero of his own story…one he rewrites himself. Now in a world where there are no limits, he is determined to be the guy who saves his world his way…before it is too late.”

“Death on the Nile” was removed from the schedule as well, and will most likely release after the new year. The film is a follow up to the 2017 murder-mystery “Murder on the Orient Express,” which made over $350M worldwide. Kenneth Branagh directed both films and stars as Hercule Poirot in both installments. “Death on the Nile” also features Tom Bateman, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Ali Fazal, Dawn French, Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo, Jennifer Saunders, and Letitia Wright.

The description reads, “Belgian sleuth Hercule Poirot’s Egyptian vacation aboard a glamorous river steamer turns into a terrifying search for a murderer when a picture-perfect couple’s idyllic honeymoon is tragically cut short. Set against an epic landscape of sweeping desert vistas and the majestic Giza pyramids, this tale of unbridled passion and incapacitating jealousy features a cosmopolitan group of impeccably dressed travelers, and enough wicked twists and turns to leave audiences guessing until the final, shocking denouement.”

The winter box office is emptying fast, with “Wonder Woman 1984” remaining as one of only a handful of films with a 2020 release date. The animated-comedy “The Croods: A New Age” is still slated for November 25th, with the horror-thriller “Freaky” set to hit theaters on November 13th.

You can keep track of the ongoing box office delays, and check on the new release dates that have been confirmed by the studios.

