Saban Films will release “Wander” in select theaters on December 4th, the same day that the movie releases On-Demand and on digital platforms. April Mullen directed the thriller, working from a script by Tim Doiron. The cast includes Aaron Eckhart, Tommy Lee Jones, and Heather Graham.

The description reads “After Bretnik (Eckhart) is hired to investigate a suspicious death in the town of Wander, he becomes convinced the case is linked to the same ‘conspiracy cover up’ that caused the death of his daughter.”

The studio released a first look trailer for the film at the end of October. If you missed the preview, you can watch the video below for a quick look of the cast and story.

Eckhart is voicing the character Cary in “Pantheon,” alongside Daniel Dae Kim and Taylor Schilling. The animated series is a first for AMC and was announced earlier this year. The series also features the voice talents of Katie Chang, Paul Dano, Rosemarie DeWitt, Ron Livingston, Chris Diamantopoulos, Raza Jaffrey, Scoot McNairy, Anika Noni Rose, Grey Griffin, SungWon Cho, Kevin Durand, Samuel Roukin, and Krystina Alabado.

Heather Graham is also starring in Tim Sutton’s “The Last Son of Isaac Lemay,” a western with Thomas Jane, Sam Worthington, Machine Gun Kelly, and Emily Marie Palmer.

If you’re a fan of Tommy Lee Jones, keep the comedy “The Comeback Trail” on your radar. Directed by George Gallo, the movie features Tommy Lee Jones, Robert De Niro, Morgan Freeman, Emile Hirsch, Zach Braff, Patrick Muldoon, and Leslie Stratton. That project is expected to release sometime in December, but release dates are unpredictable right now because of the ongoing health crisis.

Other releases headed to digital over the next two months include the sci-fi thriller “What Lies Beneath” and “Antebellum.” Sony Pictures is also releasing the rom-com “The Broken Hearts Gallery” in November.

If you’re looking for a horror-thriller to stream, you have “Sleepless Beauty” with Polina Davydova, and Jong-ho Huh’s “Monstrum.” Marin Ireland stars in the “The Dark and the Wicked,” alongside Michael Abbott Jr., and Xander Berkeley, which is also slated to release in November.

You can keep track of the ongoing box office delays, and check on the new release dates that have been confirmed by the studios.

