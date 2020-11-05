Peacock and DreamWorks Animation are teaming up once again and adding two animated series to the Fall 2020 schedule. The new additions include an animated series based on the box office hit “Trolls,” as well as a backyard epic starring a twig, a pebble, a leaf, and a strawberry.

“TrollsTopia” is inspired by the DreamWorks Animation franchise “Trolls,” and represents the next chapter in the ongoing story. The voice cast includes Skylar Astin, Amanda Leighton, David Flynn, Ron Funches, Kenan Thompson, Megan Hilty, Jeanine Mason, Kat Graham, and Kevin Michael Richardson.

The description reads, “Now that Poppy knows there are other musical Trolls scattered throughout the forest, she bottles up her endless positivity and invites delegates from every Troll tribe in the forest to live together in harmony in a grand experiment she calls TrollsTopia!”

“Trollstopia” premieres Thursday, November 19th, on Peacock.

The other Dreamworks project set to premiere on the platform is “The Mighty Ones,” which features the voice talents of Jessica McKenna, Alex Cazares, Jimmy Tatro, and Josh Brener.

The description adds, “In every backyard a secret world exists filled with tiny creatures. DreamWorks The Mighty Ones follows the hilarious adventures of the smallest of them: a twig, a pebble, a leaf and a strawberry who call themselves “the Mighty Ones.” These best friends live in an unkempt backyard belonging to a trio of equally unkempt humans who they mistake for gods. Despite their diminutive stature, The Mighty Ones are determined to live large and have fun in their wild world.”

“The Mighty Ones” premieres Thursday, November 9th on Peacock.

NBCUniversal also confirmed that all-new episodes of ‘Curious George,’ and DreamWorks ‘Cleopatra in Space,’ ‘Madagascar: A Little Wild,’ and ‘Where’s Waldo?’ are slated to premiere in November and December. Season two of “Cleopatra in Space” premieres on November 19th, followed by “Madagascar A Little Wild,” “Where’s Waldo,” and “Curious George” on December 11th.

Matthew Beans serves as executive producer on “Trollstopia,” and Sunil Hall and Lynne Naylor serve as creators and executive producers on “The Mighty Ones.”

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.