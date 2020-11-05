Disney+ released a preview trailer for the “LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special,” scheduled to premiere on November 17th. The new animated special from LEGO is the first to debut on Disney+ and features a colorful assortment of fan-favorite characters from the Star Wars universe.

The description reads, “Directly following the events of “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” Rey leaves her friends to prepare for Life Day as she sets off on a new adventure with BB-8 to gain a deeper knowledge of the Force. At a mysterious Jedi Temple, she is hurled into a cross-timeline adventure through beloved moments in Star Wars cinematic history, coming into contact with Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Yoda, Obi-Wan and other iconic heroes and villains from all nine Skywalker saga films. But will she make it back in time for the Life Day feast and learn the true meaning of holiday spirit?”

Disney is currently hosting the Mando Mondays holiday shopping promotion, which releases new items each week leading up to the holidays. You can check out the latest Star Wars toys, clothes, and collectibles on the official promotional page right here on Amazon.

“LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special” brings back franchise stars Kelly Marie Tran (Rose Tico), Billy Dee Williams (Lando Calrissian) and Anthony Daniels (C-3PO), as well as “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” vets Matt Lanter (Anakin Skywalker), Tom Kane (Yoda, Qui-Gon Jinn), James Arnold Taylor (Obi-Wan Kenobi), and Dee Bradley Baker (clone troopers).

The special is a production of Atomic Cartoons, the LEGO Group, and Lucasfilm. It is directed by Ken Cunningham and written by David Shayne, who is also co-executive producer. James Waugh, Josh Rimes, Jason Cosler, Jacqui Lopez, Jill Wilfert and Keith Malone are executive producers.

You can set a reminder to catch the new special on Disney+ on November 17th.

