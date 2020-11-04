The upcoming comedy series “Run the World” started production in Harlem and throughout New York City this week. The eight-episode series, which will air on Starz, is created by Leigh Davenport, who will executive produce with showrunner Yvette Lee Bowser.

The description reads, “‘Run the World’ is a love letter to Black women and a love letter to Harlem, that I hope inspires young, ambitious Black women to feel powerful, desirable and free,” said Leigh Davenport. “I created this series to celebrate the amazing women in my life and to illuminate the special bonds we built living in Harlem, while pursuing our post-collegiate dreams.”

“I’m genuinely excited to be producing such a joyous, authentic and complex depiction of Black women on screen,” said Yvette Lee Bowser. “Our series will no doubt entertain and embolden more of us to live our truest and fullest lives.”

“‘Run the World’ is the latest STARZ series that illustrates the network’s commitment to spotlighting diverse voices and stories that reflect a full spectrum of women both in front of and behind the camera,” said Christina Davis, President of Programming for Starz. “Leigh Davenport and Yvette Lee Bowser are creating a bold and authentic scripted series that focuses on four strong and confident Black women who are smart, successful and loyal who live and thrive in Harlem – which is as much of a major character as any of the other characters in the series.”

“We’re excited to safely start production on the next empowering series from our incredible partner Yvette Lee Bowser,” said Lionsgate Television Chairman Kevin Beggs. “We have a very talented cast and a great production team to bring Leigh Davenport and Yvette’s vision to the screen and to our friends at STARZ.”

Erika Alexander joined the cast, along with Nick Sagar, Jay Walker, and guest star Tonya Pinkins. The previously announced cast includes Amber Stevens West, Andrea Bordeaux, Bresha Webb, Corbin Reid, Stephen Bishop, and Tosin Morohunfola.

Emmy award-winning designer-stylist Patricia Field will consult on wardrobe, alongside series costume designer, Tracy L. Cox, both known for their iconic work on “Sex and the City” and The Devil Wears Prada.

Primarily filming on location in Harlem, “Run the World” will feature iconic landmarks like Marcus Garvey Park and the Harriet Tubman Memorial statue. Emmy nominated set designer Diane Lederman leads production design on the project.

The network did not announce a premiere date for the series, but more information and teasers will be announced at a later date.

