Freeform recently wrapped up the network’s “31 Days of Halloween,” which means it’s time to change gears and prepare for the “25 Days of Christmas.”

The network will start the month-long holiday event on December 1st, an appropriate time to start your merry-making. This year, Freeform will mix holiday-themed classics with fan-favorite movies and air holiday episodes and specials from yesteryear.

The schedule includes “Home Alone” movies, “The Santa Clause” trilogy, “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas”, and many more. Freeform is also hosting the network premieres of “Almost Christmas,” “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018) and “Daddy’s Home 2,” along with other holiday-themed movies and specials.

If you love the classics, Freeform is airing “Frosty The Snowman” and “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” so you can fill your stop-motion cravings before the holiday season. Disney-Pixar’s “Toy Story” films are also on the list, and a few other holiday favorites slated to air throughout the month include “Disney’s A Christmas Carol,” “Miracle on 34th Street” (1994), “Love Actually,” and many more. Freeform will also be airing special episodes of “The Simpsons” throughout the month, so you can meet Santa’s Little Helper all over again.

The schedule starts on December 1st at 11 am est, and the content includes “Disney’s A Christmas Carol,” “Miracle on 34th Street” (1994), “Home Alone,” “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York,” “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000), and “Deck the Halls” (2006).

A few other titles that sparked our interest include “Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic 2,” “The Little Drummer Boy” (1968), “Jingle All the Way 2,” “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas,” “Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town,” “Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic,” “Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve” and “The Holiday,” just to name a few.

That should be enough content to help you jumpstart your holiday cheer, and you can check your local listings to see what movies and specials are playing each day throughout December.

If you just can’t wait for the holiday season to start, Freeform is also hosting “Kickoff to Christmas,” a slate of movies and specials airing throughout November. The network released a first-look promotional trailer for the event on social media this week, teasing some of the titles that will air on the network. If you missed the promo, you can watch the video below for a quick look at the lineup.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.