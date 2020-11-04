Christian Schwochow will direct “Munich” for Netflix, working from a screenplay by Ben Power. The new movie is based on the bestseller by Robert Harris, and stars Jeremy Irons, George McKay, Jannis Niehwöhner, Sandra Hüller, Liv Lisa Fries, August Diehl, Erin Doherty, and Martin Wuttke.

The logline reads, “Based on the international bestseller by Robert Harris. It is Autumn 1938 and Europe stands on the brink of war. Adolf Hitler is preparing to invade Czechoslovakia and Neville Chamberlain’s government desperately seeks a peaceful solution. With the pressure building, Hugh Legat, British civil servant, and Paul von Hartmann, German diplomat, travel to Munich for the emergency Conference. As negotiations begin, the two old friends find themselves at the centre of a web of political subterfuge and very real danger. With the whole world watching, can war be averted and, if so, at what cost?”

If you like to read the original work before seeing the adaptation, you can find Robert Harris’ Munich right here on Amazon.

Netflix confirmed that the project is now filming in Germany, and will also shoot in the UK. The platform will release the film in 2021.

“It’s great to see an actor of Jeremy Irons’s stature playing Neville Chamberlain,” Robert Harris said in a statement “This will be the first time a major movie has gone beyond the cult of Winston Churchill and tried to show Chamberlain in a more sympathetic light.”

Irons recently played Adrian Veidt in the HBO Max series “Watchmen,” and fans will see him as Alfred Pennyworth in the Zack Snyder rerelease of “Justice League,” which is releasing on HBO Max in 2021. Irons is also expected to play the role of Henry Cecil in the biopic “Frankel” from Ron Scalpello, alongside Martin McCann. That project does not have a release date at this time.

